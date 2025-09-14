The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 12/4/2024

-I am so excited for Meredith’s Bat Mitzvah. It is amazing to see this journey and I am so happy for her.

-The women and their husbands are mingling before the party. Now I want an espresso martini.

-Heather talks about drinking for the first time at a Bat Mitzvah when she was thirteen. She also loved going to them and reading the prayer booklets. Both seem on brand for her.

-Whitney is mad at Bronwyn, who is mad at Angie, who is mad at….well, we find out later, I guess.

-This flashback with Mary telling Angie about her son and the flashbacks to Robert Jr’s addiction confession is breaking my heart.

-Britani is mad at Angie for slut shaming her and complaining to Bronwyn, who has pretty much pissed everyone off at this point….and she has no effs to give. She is too busy trash talking Angie.

-Are they seriously going to act like this at a religious event? This is so wildly inappropriate.

-Did Meredith show up to her Bat Mitzvah on horses with her family? That is awesome.

-Seth mumbling the prayer and then being like don’t eff with her was hysterical. I love this dude.

-I love how Seth gave Meredith his Bar Mitzvah shawl to wear for her ceremony.

-This is actually beautiful to watch. I don’t know a lot about the Jewish religion, but this is such a cool way to learn about it.

-Oh, there is Baby Gorgeous! Where have you been, girl?

-I am glad Mary is putting everything aside to be there for Meredith, even though she was late and can’t figure out how to get in.

-I love how her entire family is involved in this.

-Mazel tov! Let’s eat! Best quote of the night.

-There is so much delicious looking food and drink at this party.

-Why is Heather’s plastic surgeon at this event?

-Of course, the women need to bring up drama at an important event.

-At least Meredith and Mary seem to be moving past their issues and friends again.

-Mary making the yucky face over her wine was funnier than it should have been.

-Angie: Compliments Bronwyn’s outfit. Bronwyn: Demands apology.

-Now Angie and Bronwyn are fighting over who owes whom an apology.

-Now they are fighting over how much Angie slut shamed Britani and how many guys Angie claimed Britani was sleeping with and cursing.

-Todd is dragging Bronwyn away from the fight and offering Angie wine, which pisses off Bronwyn. He says he was being respectful and trying to calm things down.

-How does one’s hair make you look like you have a high body count? WTF? How does anything make one look like they have a high body count?

-She said my tits are slutty is so unintentionally hilarious.

-Calling Britani’s hair slutty is not slut shaming, it is hair shaming. #themoreyouknow

-Did Britani complain to Meredith’s kids?

-Britani told Meredith she is leaving because she was told she had slutty hair. You can’t make this stuff up.

-Meredith kicked Angie out for calling Britani a slut and even got security to escort her and Shawn out.

-This whole episode feels like a bad acid trip.

-Everyone is leaving and everyone pretty much hates everyone else….but they are going on a girls trip together.