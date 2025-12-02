The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 12/2/2025

Bronwyn picking Todd up in a costume is hilarious, but I feel bad for her since it seems like there is so much tension between them.

There is something so weird, funny and cute about a Spill the Boston Tea Party to celebrate Bronwyn becoming a US citizen.

Whitney and Justin dealing with their financial issues due to her business mistakes is breaking my heart. She wanted to go with her gut but listened to the money and numbers Justin flashed in her face instead and it backfired.

Seeing Whitney cry about all this and wondering if her marriage will last makes me want to hug her…I know Justin meant well, but they should have worked on looking at all options before deciding on the MLM.

Heather being excited about her air fryer is so relatable. I am also addicted to using mine.

It is so sweet to see Heather and Georgia talk about her new life in college as they prepare to celebrate Annabelle choosing her own college (University of Tampa). It is one of the sweetest moments she has had on the show.

Bronwyn and Muzzy bringing awareness to pride and going to sex stores that sell pride flags is such an incredible moment on the show. I love how it leads to them having a bonding moment as Muzzy realizes the error of her ways in the past.

Everyone is so confused as they go to Bronwyn’s party…no one knows why they are dressed up ‘like Hamilton,’ while Angie wonders if she is in the right place.

Britani is willing to move on from Plane-Gate, while Whitney thinks that she would never be able to forgive Meredith for her actions.

Whitney wears lip gloss, which is not colonial approved, but Heather’s flask is A-OK!

Bronwyn is so excited about her citizenship party and gives everyone Founding Fathers wigs. Lisa is not happy about this and thinks she should have just sent flowers.

It is funny how the Boston Tea Party no taxation without representation/tea spilling applies to the women. Was the Boston Tea Party the OG Real Housewives.

Did Mary bring her own wig? She is also confused about the food, which includes hot dogs, wine, whiskey and of course, tea.

They are throwing ‘ceremonial tea’ to represent the tea they spilled about each other. No one thinks this is a good idea, especially after last year’s disastrous party.

Angie spills the tea about….Lisa’s horse? Lisa thinks it is no one’s business, which causes a fight, especially since no one has seen anything about the horse.

Britani wants to know who spilled the tea about her and Joao, which caused her and Jared to break up for the eleventy millionth time. Whitney is the culprit for this one. Also, no one wants to talk or hear about Jared.

Heather brings up Todd making out with another woman and farting, pissing off Bronwyn.

Bronwyn’s tea is about telling Meredith about her conversation with Whitney, who is not happy about her trust being broken. This leads to an attack on Meredith and another round of What Happened on the Plane!

Meredith calls Whitney a liar, and in turn, Whitney calls her an alcoholic pill popper.

Mary asks for more booze.

Meredith has gifts for the ladies….multi-urine drug tests. She wants everyone who gossiped about her alleged addictions to take the test. What in the Last Night Gus is happening right now?

Meredith and Whitney right over this and who gossips about whom and how they trigger each other….or something.

Whitney explains why she is worried and triggered by Meredith’s behavior, while Lisa defends Meredith.

Mary claims Meredith yelled at Whitney, while Heather claims Meredith said she wouldn’t be friends with her for being friends with Britani. This leads to more round and round fighting over the stupid plane incident.

Heather feels like Meredith is gaslighting her by calling her a liar, but Meredith refuses to admit to any wrongdoing.

Mary wants to know who else is wearing a girdle.

Bronwyn shows off her Constitution dress. That is kind of a cute idea. She uses this as a platform for them to write their own amendments, which no one will ever follow. Basically, families, kids and businesses are all off limits, besties forever and no reactive abuse. Cheers?

More next week, stay tuned/