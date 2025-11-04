The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/4/2025

-Bronwyn seriously slept outside? Also, water and Dr. Pepper to wake up is kind of awesome.

-Lisa and Heather on the raft is giving Jack and Rose, just saying.

-Heather and Whitney gossip about Lisa while Lisa vents to Meredith.

-I cannot believe that Bronwyn was that annoyed with Britani that she slept outside.

-Angie is better! YAY!

-Britani and Lisa are trash talking Bronwyn, who is reading on the deck and can hear everything…including how Lisa claimed that Bronwyn talked about Gwen’s grandparents.

-This is the most awkward breakfast I have ever seen…and I’ve been to some pretty weird ones!

-Bronwyn is trying to sleep literally anywhere else…especially since Britani is trying to hook up with Captain Jason. Mary says two is company, three is a crowd.

-Bronwyn calls Britani and Lisa out for the grandparent debacle and Mary is like not this shit again.

-Wait, Angie is claiming Lisa said one of her friends had an affair with Todd? Bronwyn is not a happy bunny, even though Lisa says it is true…and she told Angie. She thinks Angie cannot be trusted since she repeated it….even though Lisa also repeated it from the friend who claimed to be making out with Todd while he was farting.

-Mary Cosby: Which is worse, my husband making out with another woman or doing it while farting? Girl, you are my favorite.

-Bronwyn is going to have the best time to spite Lisa. Go for it, girl!

-Angie apologizes to Bronwyn, which is very classy of her.

-Lisa getting a massage on the beach is so on brand for her. Only Baby Gorgeous would make that happen.

-Lisa thinks Meredith is her friend and supporting her, but Mary thinks otherwise.

-This poor dude is trying to serve drinks during a fight. He is one brave man. The ladies take the drinks and then he rushes off….can’t say I blame him.

-Mary thinks Meredith is a bad friend and tells her to jump in the ocean.

-I guess all the ladies are getting massages?

-Heather and Bronwyn are besties now….or at least for the next five minutes?

-How do these ladies not know that Never Have I Ever always leads to disaster? Luckily, they abandon the game for a drinking relay race.

-Britani faceplants and while it is hilarious to watch, I also feel bad because it had to hurt.

-Now they are getting sloshed again.

-Angie is in one of Bronwyn’s costumes and somehow rips off her fingernail.

-This zombie dinner is going to end in disaster. You know it, I know it, my sleeping cat who is cuddled with me knows it, even the dude at the gym who doesn’t know Kyle Richards from Lisa Barlow knows it.

-Bronwyn has Lisa’s number with what she considers to be a fake apology.

-Britani got seasick and did a tequila shot, which somehow causes a fight? So then, she drinks wine and brings up Seth’s alleged affair. Oh, girl……what are you doing?

-Meredith tells Britani off and throws her headpiece at her. She also says Britani is a miserable bitch and there is a lot out there about Britani that she isn’t sharing.

-This poor yacht crew tries to eat with the ladies and they nope right out.

-More next week, stay tuned.