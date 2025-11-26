The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 11/25/2025

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Lisa and Meredith going to lunch and talking about Mary’s church service. They think it was beautiful, but the energy was off in the beginning.

Meanwhile, Whitney and Heather think Lisa and Meredith were fake and the lunch is going to be uncomfortable and a disaster.

Mary, Angie and Bronwyn are already there drinking champagne and greet the ladies as they arrive.

The women get beta fish as gifts, which no one understands.

The lunch is awkward, but hey, there is Dom Perigon 2003!

Britani is not invited because she pissed Mary off on the boat trip. That being said, she wants everyone to make amends. Cue the airing of grievances about Plane-Gate! Everyone is mad at Meredith and Lisa about how they talked about and treated Britani, while Meredith and Lisa maintain that they did nothing wrong. This, of course, leads to another fight.

Mary asks for more champagne as Heather tells Meredith that she lost the right to have feelings about this issue and that she and Lisa are bullies.

Lisa has global entry…which everyone thinks is BS since it is not something you forget to add. The ladies keep calling her out on her lies.

This fight keeps going on and on and now…..Lisa claims Meredith made her choose between her and Britani.

Angie also wants to know why Meredith has a different story than everyone else.

Bronwyn says that she heard both sides which leads to….Meredith thinking she is being accused of being accused of having anger problems and substance abuse problems. Everyone just wants her to admit she messed up, but she keeps doubling down.

Bronwyn is becoming a US citizen and is so cute with how excited she is about it!

Heather shows her daughter her new office in the house and how she can use her binoculars aka bird glasses to check out the pool boys.

Lisa and Meredith get mani-pedis together and talk about the lunch, which is code for bashing the other women. Lisa admits to meeting up with Britani, where they discussed Plane-Gate. She thinks they are in a good place and have moved on. Meredith feels bad for Britani and says she will be the bigger person and move on.

Whitney is driving a U-Haul truck so she and Heather can have a funeral for Heather’s mattress….which is hysterical as Whitney inspects stains and Heather proclaims ‘God does not like waste and I was a good Mormon!’

On the way to the mattress recycling place, they talk about the lunch and how triggering Meredith’s behavior on the plane was, as well as how Bronwyn was a coward for how she acted.

Britani and Olivia go to therapy and talk about how Britani getting remarried ruined their relationship. Olivia feels that she was abandoned and Britani put her new family first. They discuss their feelings and vow to try and work things out.

Bronwyn, Muzzy and Gwen go to a bonsai shop. As they work on their plants, Gwen admits she wants to go away for college. This makes Bronwyn sad, especially when Muzzy says she also wants her own space. Bronwyn offers to get rid of Todd so she can stay, but Muzzy says Todd will probably leave Bronwyn first. This leads to a lot of emotional moments with the ladies. They also joke about Muzzy having a secret boyfriend.

Britani and Meredith finally meet up. Meredith is sorry that Britani heard what she said and it was a wrong place/wrong time situation. Britani is willing to forgive her and admits to her own wrongdoings and apologizes. They agree to move on.