Sammi's Favorite Things

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Cryotherapy

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 23, 2019 @ 6:24 pm

I love checking out new celebrity trends. Not only are they interesting, but they also allow for me to learn and perhaps even add things to my own life.

One that I am interested in trying is called Cryotherapy. Mark Wahlberg recently talked about  his favorite cryotherapy products by °CRYO Science.

The 48-year old movie star and fitness fanatic is a well-documented cryotherapy devotee and has recently come out in support of both the °CRYO Arctic chamber and the Cryotherapy is the science of exposing the body to sub-zero temperatures (up to -140°C/-220°F) in order to stimulate multiple physical and mental health benefits.

Cryotherapy speeds up muscle recovery and relieves pain from any part of the body. It helps with weight loss and enhances general health and wellness. Cryotherapy is also used to treat aging and various skin symptoms.

The benefits of cryotherapy stem from reducing the surface temperature of the skin to 4°C in order to increase blood circulation throughout the body and reduce inflammation.

Check out https://www.cryosc.com/ for more information.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Vita Fede Jewelry
  2. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Dear Drew
  3. Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Cat In The Hat Knows A Lot About That
  4. Sammi’s Favorite Things: Justin Timberlake’s New Line
See also  Sammi's Favorite Things: On Location: A Film and TV Lover’s Travel Guide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *