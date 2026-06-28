The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 6/28/2026

The final part of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island reunion on Bravo opens with Rulla and Jo-Ellen screaming at each other, calling each other names and are about two seconds away from pulling each other’s hair out when Andy is like—TIME OUT! Rosie, let’s talk about your house.

Rosie wants to bring out the receipts about her house square footage and then talks about having colitis led to her having a revelation about not wanting to work anymore.

Kelsey calls BS on this and harps on Affair-Gate once again. Andy is bored with this topic and talks to Alicia about her life with Billy, wedding planning, her driving and crackers.

We learn that Billy was relentless and wore her down, no real wedding planning was done yet, she doesn’t drive far distances and is working on an oyster cracker line.

Oh, and she still loves Janes Fonda and eats almonds and turkey pepperoni with her crackers.

As for Pizza Mamma, she is getting more of a stake, and she is in a trust….which Rulla has to explain to her…..and everyone tells her to talk to Billy about how things are being handled.

Kelsey and Rosie fight about Rosie’s house and finances and play the ‘you’re the mean girl!’ ‘No, you are!’ game they have been playing all season.

The men are backstage doing a whole play by play of the season and the whole Rosie/Kelsey fight.

In 2014, Kelsey was hit by a drunk driver and they found out she had a brain tumor. She waited to have her surgery so she can compete in the pageant. She finally got her surgery, had she not, she would have lost her peripheral vision.

Kelsey talks about the false rumors that she was an escort and talks about her relationship with her ex and how he was with other women….and she even met one of them and they pinky swore to never post pictures of themselves with him online…..or something.

The ex was supposed to be on the show but noped out when he found out it was Real Housewives.

Now Kelsey lives with Bill and he pays for her car. She pays for her health insurance and the ex pays for nothing.

Rulla says she and Brian are working things out. The women are split on if Rulla was really sick or if it was stress induced. She admits she was really sick and yes, there was a lot of stress involved.

The topic switches to Brian allegedly having an affair with Rulla when he was married to Alicia’s Spanish teacher. Jo-Ellen badgers Rulla about it and says Rulla got pregnant while Brian was married to the Spanish teacher and keeps asking when Rulla and Brian got married. Rulla keeps refusing to answer and Jo-Ellen keeps persisting to the point of showing off court documents saying the dates don’t match up. Rulla keeps crying and telling her to mind her own business.

The husbands come out. Gary talks about his relationship with Jen before he married Jo-Ellen, Jared says the ice machine is fixed and Kelsey says that Bill will propose and do what she what she wants when she wants.

Andy brings up the rumors about Liz having an affair with Dino and Gerry knows it is all BS. However, the whole rumor about Liz dancing with another man during her separation with Gerry comes up…..with Brian being the one to tell him about it.

Billy says the prenup and financial issues are a touchy subject. He explains how he worked things out to make sure Alicia was taken care of, but it still seems like he doesn’t want to talk about it. He then gives her another agreement with more shares of Pizza Mamma if she agrees to drive their daughter to dance. Andy tells her to read it beforehand, but she just seems to sign it…..and has she learned nothing from Teresa?

Brian and Rulla talk about a lawsuit against him, with Jo-Ellen intervening and trying to butt in. Rulla is not happy with this and tells her to mind her own business.

The topic switches to the polo match and whether or not Brian’s mother was really sick. His mother never went to the hospital and the topic switches to butts smelling like garlic and dirty panties in bed? What?

Brian keeps trying to explain things while Jo-Ellen keeps pulling out receipts to prove he is a liar, right down to the Chanel bag he allegedly purchased.

The whole topic of Brian and Rulla’s relationship is going on and on and on……and Jo-Ellen keeps pulling up receipts…..with Brian being like, ‘why do you keep doing this?’

Jared is like, I could be watching Paw Patrol with the kids now…..and none of this happened on The Bachelor!

Ashley (who probably spoke for the first time this hour…..) tries to ask a question, but cannot get a word in edgewise.

Rosie tries to get them all move forward, but Brian cannot speak on when the affair ended, but claims he hasn’t seen her since October of last year….and Jo-Ellen has even more proof that he is lying. Is she working for the CIA or something? How is she getting all this information? It has to be more than just googling random crap about them.

Andy finally brings up the tracking device on Rulla’s car, but Brian cannot talk about it…..is he allowed to talk about anything? Rulla says he will have to earn her trust back.

The ladies share their final thoughts and toast to the end of the season. They also give Andy the King of Rhode Island mask.