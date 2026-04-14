Will Trent Recap for 4/14/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with two friends talking about space while taking edibles….kind of like that Big Bang Theory episode where the guys get high on hash cookies. Then they get kidnapped?!?!?! They wonder WTF was in that edible.

Will talks to his therapist about Antonio and everything he went through with Adelaide. He is not comforted, nor is she particularly helpful.

Faith talks to Ormewood about new career opportunities while he folds laundry. He wants her to stay with the GBI, but she is ready to move on. However, before they can continue the debate, they must help an army buddy, whose sons got carjacked….and it is none other than our friends the Stoners.

It turns out the person who took the car was a woman who is catatonic and scared. Faith tries to talk to her and gives her food, trying to get some information. The woman claims she was abducted by aliens. That was a twist I never expected to see!

Amanda meets with someone who has information on Adelaide. He wants to know if Will heard from her and gives her information on the Commander. So…..we learn nothing?

Ormewood and Faith take the girl to the hospital, where the doctor tells them she won’t talk or give any information. The two of them stay with her so they can hopefully get information.

Ormewood teases her about having one foot out the door and in return, she teases him about his pooping issues. As you do with your coworkers.

Faith gives the woman clothes and talks about her childhood dog, even showing her a drawing. This leads to the woman waking up and showing a picture of an alien….saying that is who watched her.

The dynamic duo head to Shelly’s Alien Emporium, which has a picture of the very alien the woman drew. The place is filled with aliens and Shelly, the eccentric woman who owns the place and claims she was also abducted.

Shelly is more than willing to share her story, but not help with the case…..until she sees her picture. She claims the girl would visit a nearby diner with her grandma and was all haunted like. Says the lady who lives life claiming she was abducted by aliens and lives an eccentric life like one.

The grandma’s body is found in a dumpster. We all knew that was coming.

Will is doing push ups when Adelaide calls. She tries acting all sexy while threatening him….so a true crime phone sex operator? He says he wants to see her tomorrow and she agrees, but he must keep it between them, otherwise she will be pissed off. He also tells her to not shower, because she likes her jungle smell…..all righty then.

Angie is on desk duty and Ormewood seems jealous. They talk to Faith about Jane Doe and the dead woman, who was her pimp and trafficking Jane Doe. Faith goes to question the hotel manager with Ormewood and Angie….gets peanut M&Ms for Shortstop. Oh, and Ormewood is jealous people knock on her door.

The hotel manager, Tucker, says he was filling rooms and there were other girls, which gives him a one-way ticket to jail.

Angie and Faith work on the case over dinner, bonding over the trauma of dealing with missing persons cases. As the pour over evidence and other missing persons, they connect Jane Doe to a missing girl named Grace Elverton.

Will hires someone to help him with the case….which only serves to upset Betty. He shoos the guy away when Amanda arrives to get an update on the case. She still wants his phone monitored, but he is afraid that will get Antonio killed. Amanda comforts him and says to call if he needs anything….and to be careful.

The guard at Grace’s door makes a rude comment about her, so Faith sends him on his way. She tells Grace she found her parents, but Grace doesn’t want them to see her like this. Faith comforts her and says she is trying to help her and all the other girls who were involved.

Grace says there were three short men and a very tall man who was the worst of them all that took them away in a truck. Faith promises that she is safe.

A dude named Rocky helps them look at video footage when Ormewood realizes his favorite paranoid genius Shelly’s audio footage can help them track down the bad guys.

Amanda tracks down the commander.

Faith and Ormewood find the bad guys and chase them down. He goes on a car chase and she gets into a fight which is a bit touch and go, but she locks him in his truck. Now there is a mission to find the girls.

The girls were moved again, and the sex traffickers are in custody, NOT talking. Faith is not happy about this, but Angie wants her to be proud of all she did accomplish, like getting Grace home.

Will lies to Angie about being sick so he can go see Adelaide. Betty doesn’t want him to leave, so they cuddle, with him telling her Nico will take care of her if she isn’t around. Poor Betty is soooo sad and I also want to cuddle her.

Adelaide ordered Will a drink, which he smartly turns down, but he eats one of the olives. She answers questions about Antonio and promises that he is alive.

Grace is reunited with her parents. Faith begins to close the case even though one of the traffickers are on the loose. Ormewood sees this as a good thing as he eats fiber in the form of an apple.

Adelaide and Will make out. She gives him the matchbox from Rio’s but they are interrupted when two servers collide. Adelaide takes the time Will is using to calm the situation to escape….and then she calls to say she knows his boss is looking for her and it is all over….he will never see Antonio again. She tells him to look around the corner to find a very dead Amanda………..