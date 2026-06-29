People Magazine Investigates Announces New Special

Today Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, unveiled a first look at a special presentation out of its long running series, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES. Produced in partnership with the award-winning true crime reporting team at PEOPLE, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE CULT OF THE SOULFUL JOURNEY explores the still-active New Age spiritual cult in Minnesota. Led by self-help guru Soulaire Allerai, the Soulful Journey offered promises of purpose, community, and spiritual growth – but the reality was much darker. PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE CULT OF THE SOULFUL JOURNEY will premiere Tuesday, July 21 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Attracting followers by offering job possibilities, Soulaire Allerai created what appeared to be a blissful, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For some, the prospect of a job with Allerai was so enticing, they moved their lives to Minnesota to live in communal homes with other members. Once settled in the Soulful Journey community, former members say that they paid for classes centered on Allerai’s claim that she could channel divine entities, including a figure named “G.” Many followers were pushed to spend the little money they had, with some even needing to take out loans, to attend more classes. Capturing a web of false promises and manipulation, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE CULT OF THE SOULFUL JOURNEY unpacks the stories of past Soulful Journey members, showing the psychological, emotional, and spiritual pain that they experienced during their time in Allerai’s world.

Over the course of two hours, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE CULT OF THE SOULFUL JOURNEY uncovers the reality of the organization by sharing the first-hand story of Rik and Bill, a couple who was involved in the Soulful Journey. Their interviews, along with those of past members and family members still in the cult, expose how spiritual language and communal ideals can be weaponized to maintain control.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES: THE CULT OF THE SOULFUL JOURNEY is produced by Radley Studios and PEOPLE for Investigation Discovery.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households. For exclusive digital content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on X , Instagram , Facebook , TikTok or YouTube . Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .