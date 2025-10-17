Night Court Recap for Age Against the Machine

Night Court opens with Gurgs talking to a woman whose husband sold her identity on the dark web. She tells her to do a satisfaction survey when she is done, while Wyatt and Abby try and figure out why they have a survey with only three buttons.

Julianne and Dan work on a Dirty Dancing type case. Julianne says someone got hurt, while Dan thinks it was a childish incident. The defendant compares him to Bart Simpson’s dad and says she went viral. This causes Dan to argue with Pandora the dancer, who then tells her friend that she cannot believe this. They are not happy about Dan’s actions.

Abby makes a video for her fans when Gurgs comes in to say someone has a crush on Wyatt. They make fun of Gail the breathy talker (who may be the one crushing) when he walks in, joining in on the fun. He then asks Gurgs to borrow the lie detector for his daughter, who cannot stop lying. The three of them go back and forth about it, with Wyatt thinking that his daughter got to him too.

A man named Tad talks to Dan about Pandora, who left him a bad review. He tells him that he might be out of touch and might not be able to relate to people younger than him. Dan proves his point that thinking a Swiftie refers to someone named Jonathan Swift and not Taylor.

Dan goes in and talks to the gang about what happened. Abby, Gurgs and Wyatt try to make him feel better, while Julianne agrees that he is hard to relate to. The others admit she is right, but Abby thinks that he is like a museum come to life at night, like the movies.

Dan says that he wants people to relate to him, so he asks to be charged full price for his coffee, causing chaos and spilled coffee.

Abby and Gurgs talk about who else could have a crush on Wyatt. They make a bet on it and go into Abby’s office, where he is using the lie detector test on his daughter. He leaves them with her and they ask her about the crush. She says he always talks about Abby so it could be her with the crush, but he also talks about Gurgs. She is confused.

Tad and Dan order their coffees, with Dan trying to act young. Julianne tells him how she stays young by being up for anything, even swallowing random pills that cause her to miss a week. She gives him suggestions, including dog watching, fruit picking and music festivals in the park, while he tries to convince her and himself that he is up for it. He agrees to the concert, which Julianne says is a real suggestion and that he owes her $170.

Abby and Gurgs talk about how people might think they are the ones crushing. Gurgs says she thinks Abby likes Wyatt and that she is changing the bet to her because her eyes are always on his butt. Abby argues that she is short and that is why.

Back in court, Gurgs and Abby continue to make lists of people who might be crushing on Wyatt. He then comes in and gets insulted by both women about his sweater and body.

Dan and Juliannewalk in after the concert. He is dressed in an old sweater and using a cane, saying that he is deaf and complaining. Just his luck, Tad is there to give him a review and see if he is competent to do his job and score an invite to Tad’s birthday.

Dan works on a case with an older man and keeps screwing up and making himself seem older. He drops something and throws his back out. Abby asks Wyatt to help him, which causes Gurgs to say she would love to see him bend over.

Abby and Gurgs hook each other up to the lie detector machine and realize that they were lying to each other about other things, but they were telling the truth about them not crushing on Wyatt.

Wyatt walks in with his daughter Megan at that point and admits he was making the crush thing up to make his ex jealous. He sits by the machine and says he thinks he is cool, setting the machine off. Abby also sets it off despite not being on the machine with her own commentary.

Tad says that he is working on Dan’s review when Dan and Julianne walk in and make fun of him watching videos of grannies dancing and doing other stuff. They accuse him of being ageist and use it against him….with Julianne even threatening to hit the bad review button. Dan tells him the good parts of the generation until Tad agrees to let things go and keep his job. Him and Julianne make him dance as she admits that she took a pill from the subway and they might have to carry her home.

Dan goes to talk to Abby, who says she actually googles what he says to understand him and wants to be just like him. He then shows her the Tad dance video as the episode comes to a close.