The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 5/5/2024
TV News

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Returns to Bravo

Sammi Turano

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Returns to Bravo

They’re ba-ack! Bravo announced today that The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be returning! Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania will be returning to the series.

Filming is expected to begin this spring.

 

No other cast members have been announced, but Margaret Josephs announced that she is exiting the series.

 

More information forthcoming….

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Trailer Released
  2. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 5/26/2024
  3. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 6/2/2024
  4. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 6/9/2024
See also  The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/22/2026