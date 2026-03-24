The Real Housewives of New Jersey Returns to Bravo

They’re ba-ack! Bravo announced today that The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be returning! Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania will be returning to the series.

Filming is expected to begin this spring.

No other cast members have been announced, but Margaret Josephs announced that she is exiting the series.

More information forthcoming….