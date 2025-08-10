The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 5/5/2024
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap for 5/5/2024

Sammi Turano

-This dramatic music while we get flashbacks as Dolores sits at an empty table is both powerful and unintentionally hilarious.

-Hot dog lipped mouth completely sent me….

-Antonia living for college is making me so sad for Melissa.

-Rachel’s Nonna reminds me of MeeMaw from Young Sheldon.

-It is so cute how Rachel is throwing Jen F. a surprise party.

-Melissa’s new home is so beautiful.

-I would be so annoyed if my mother would open my closet without my permission.

-Gabriella! I didn’t expect to see her on the show. Seeing her leave for college makes me sad for Teresa as well.

-You know, this could have been a bonding moment for Teresa and Mellissa if they were getting along.

-I REALLY like Melissa’s sweatpants. They look so comfortable.

-Why is Teresa opening the wedding album with all that food in the way?

-It looks like there is so much drama spilling over from last season….not surprised, but not happy about it either.

-Jen F. playing gospel music on the guitar is so random.

-Margaret gave Jen F. a heart shaped vibrator for her birthday and I have no clue what to do with that information.

-Seeing Margaret break down over Jan dying and not being able to see his kids get married is so heartbreaking.

-Teresa and Louie are dead to Margaret. Jen F. feels the same, but also wants to kind of keep the peace? She is confusing me.

-Paulie gets sick from Italian food? Poor guy!

-Wait, Paulie still never finalized his divorce? WTF?

-It is so sweet that Dolores is helping Teresa deal with Gabriella going away to college. I know Gia went away to school too, but Gabriella is quieter, so it is a different experience.

-A Teresa/Louie takedown at the reunion run by Jen F., the Gorgas and Margaret is the least surprising thing ever.

-We are 40 minutes into the show and have barely seen anyone except for Teresa.

-I could have gone my entire life without knowing what John F. does with a dildo….or about his druggie past.

-I love my best friends more than anything in the world, but there is no way I am greeting them by grabbing their asses.

-I thought Melissa and Teresa didn’t film together this season? Unless they meant don’t interact while filming?

-I got Jackie’s book the day it came out and read it that very week, but somehow, I forgot about her book already. Which is sad, because I did enjoy it.

-It seems like Margaret Jen F. and Rachel are Team Melissa while Jennifer, Danielle and I guess Jackie are Team Teresa. Dolores seems to be Switzerland and trying to be friends with everyone.

-Paulie is making it clear he wants to remain neutral, but Team Melissa’s husbands seem to think he is Team Teresa/Louie. They won’t even give him a chance to talk.

-It is really unfair for Teresa to drag Rachel into the drama in the middle of a party….and even ruder to call John the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.

-The poor candy lady needs a drink more than anything.

-Teresa and Jennifer grabbing candy while fighting with the Fudas was unintentionally hilarious.

-Good for Jen F. trying to thank everyone and trying to take people away from the drama and onto herself….after all, it is her birthday.

-More next week, stay tuned!

