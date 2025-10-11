The Masked Singer: This Show is Bananas!

THE MASKED SINGER: The Banana in the “The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 2” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Greg Gayne / FOX. © 2020 FOX Media LLC.

Tonight we found out the man behind the Banana mask on Fox’s The Masked Singer. After some good guesses, the panel finally got it right tonight!

The Banana was none other than rock and roller BRET MICHAELS! He rocked the stage, but fell short of making it to the final six.

THE BANANA’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/YPsAKH0LIlI

“THE BANANA’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/X01eO1BfGnQ

THINGS HEAT UP WHEN GORDON RAMSAY TAKES HIS SEAT AT

THE PANELISTS’ DESK, AND THE FINAL SIX SINGERS COMPETE ON

AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF “THE MASKED SINGER”

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

