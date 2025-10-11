The Masked Singer: This Show is Bananas!

Tonight we found out the man behind the Banana mask on Fox’s The Masked Singer. After some good guesses, the panel finally got it right tonight!

The Banana was none other than rock and roller BRET MICHAELS! He rocked the stage, but fell short of making it to the final six.

“THE BANANA’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/YPsAKH0LIlI

“THE BANANA’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/X01eO1BfGnQ

