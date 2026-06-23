Recaps

The Masked Singer: Getting Space-y

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 29, 2020 @ 10:52 pm

The Masked Singer is getting down to the nitty gritty of the season and we are just weeks away from the finale. It is getting harder and harder to say goodbye to everyone, but that’s show business, baby!

 

The astronaut was eliminated tonight and it was none other than country singing superstar………..HUNTER HAYES!

“THE ASTRONAUT’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/yPH2WODItKw

“THE ASTRONAUT’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/79CMQceX-io

COMEDIAN JEFF DYE JOINS

THE PANELISTS’ DESK IN THE QUARTERFINALS OF

“THE MASKED SINGER”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

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See also  Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 11, 2019

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happy birthday rajinikanth.