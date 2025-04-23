America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/28/2022

America’s Got Talent Recap for 6/28/2o22

Act 1:Nicholas and Emma (Magic): Emma translates for her father, who is French. He tells his story on a white board with the Eiffel Tower and then adds tennis balls, playing cards and other stuff, seemingly out of thin air. Each item then comes to life from the white board. At the end, he brings the Eiffel Tower and The Statue of Liberty to life….and puts them next to each other. The whole thing was done in complete silence.

Four yeses!

Act 2: Keegan (Comedian): He tells jokes about bikes and is buzzed off the stage.

Four NOs!

Act 3: Mr. Pants (Comedian): He is dressed like a pair of pants, leading to the judges making a lot of jokes about flies being open and things poking out. His own jokes are about, what else? PANTS!

Four yeses!

Act 4: Mia Morris (Musician): She does looping to play different instruments and sing all at the same time. It is quite interesting to see and pretty ingenious.

Four yeses

Act 5:William (Musician): He pops balloons and manages to cut himself. That’s the act.

Four nos

Act 6:Chicko (Danger): There are knifes, height defying moves….nearly shirtless men……and so scary my eyes are covered through most of the act.

Four yeses!

Act 7 Connor Johnson: (Musician): He sings and plays the guitar. At first, he reminds me of one of those open mic acts. Simon stops him and makes him play something else. He does a second song and wins everyone over.

Four yeses

Act 8: M++ (Electric Rhythmic Gymnastics): Wow….the ribbons are electric and they do some sort of light show with it. I am obsessed and cannot wait to see them again.

Four yeses

Act 9: : (): They scream in unison…..and yeah, that’s the act?

Four yeses

Act 10: Lily Meola (Singer/Songwriter): She is a singer/songwriter who gave up her career to become her mother’s full time caretaker. Sadly, her mother passed away, but now she is hoping to make her dreams come true again.

HEIDI GIVES HER THE GOLDEN BUZZER!!!!

Act 11: Jordan Conley (Comedian): His act is based on his parents and growing up….I am literally rolling on the floor laughing….I love him!

Act 12:Merissa Beddows (Opera singing impressionist): She sings Somewhere Over The Rainbow while pretending to be people like Siri, her grandmother and Ariana Grande. It is quite an interesting act and I enjoyed it more than I expected.

Act 13: (magic): They do the basic appearing/disappearing act, but purposely mess things up. They even get Jordan the comedian involved. It seems like a parody act and somehow it works.

More next week, stay tuned!