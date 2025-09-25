The Bachelor: Meet Peter’s Ladies!

Fans of The Bachelor, rejoice! The wait is finally over….we now know the thirty ladies vying for Peter Weber’s heart this season. The three hour season premiere is set to air January 6th, and it promises to be a doozy. We have people dressed as windmills, lots of drama and the return of reigning Bachelorette and Dancing With The Stars winner Hannah Brown! Needless to say, it is going to be one heck of a season.

The Handsome Pilot Kicks Off the New Year With a Bang When His Highly Anticipated Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Premieres Monday, Jan. 6, With a Big Three-Hour Special

Season Highlights Include Celebrity Appearances by Country Music Star Chase Rice, Fashion Expert Carson Kressley, Iconic Supermodel Janice Dickinson, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Demi Burnett and Comic Actor Fred Willard

What does a hard-charging career woman from a family of elite lawyers, a delightfully quirky bombshell full of self-doubt, a beauty who can be a real beast, a gorgeous girl next door who is a hoopster at heart and a sophisticated city girl who speaks her mind all have in common?

They’re all on the hunt for love with Peter Weber when the 24th edition of “The Bachelor” premieres with a blockbuster three-hour special, MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

In the season premiere, “2401,” Peter returns to find his soul mate from an impressive group of 30 women all vying for his heart. At the end of the night, 22 bachelorettes remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Peter around the world and attempt to become the love of his life.

Romantic and adventurous dates will test the women’s perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. A star-studded runway walk-off pits eight fashionable ladies strutting their stuff for Revolve, with celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original “Queer Eye” fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson deciding who wore and walked it the best. Fan-favorite Demi Burnett surprises some of the women with an “extreme pillow fight,” with Chris Harrison and Bachelor franchise regular Fred Willard doing the play-by-play honors. Country star Chase Rice performs for Peter and one lucky woman, but this special date has a real twist!

As the journey continues internationally to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru and beyond, relationships have a chance to flourish and more surprises await the unsuspecting Bachelor. Will Peter open his heart and find the woman of his dreams who will love him back?

The 30 women who will vie for Peter’s heart are the following:

Alayah, 24, Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, TX

Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL

Avonlea, 27, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, TX

Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX

Eunice, 23, a flight attendant from Chicago, IL

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Jade, 26, a flight attendant from Mesa, AZ

Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX

Jenna, 22, a nursing student from New Lenox, IL

Katrina, 28, a pro sports dancer from Chicago, IL

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Kylie, 26, an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, CA

Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Maurissa, 23, a patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA

Megan, 26, a flight attendant from San Francisco, CA

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA

Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelor” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.