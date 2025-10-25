The Amazing Race Recap for 10/22/2025

The Amazing Race on CBS opens with the teams heading to Croatia. Once they arrive, they will head to the Ivan Mestrovic statue.

Tucker and Eric get a map from their taxi driver.

All the teams worry about alliances and making it through the leg.

Detour! The teams can either do a fisherman haul, where they deliver fish across town or filet and prepare two portions of monkfish properly.

Tucker and Eric move quickly on the fish delivery one, impressing Joseph and Adam.

The other teams seem to be doing the monkfish task, with Hannah using her med school skills to complete it.

Jag and Jas and Adam and Joseph work together on the fish delivery task.

Kristine and Rubina struggle with the monkfish task, while Taylor quips that she should be here in a string bikini on a yacht.

Rubina gets hurt during the task by cutting her hand. Kristine continues as Rubina gets patched up.

Tucker and Eric, Adam and Joseph and Jas and Jag make their way across town to deliver the fish, passing the monkfish teams.

Eric and Tucker finish first and head to Buza Bar, where they find out they can U-Turn two of the teams.

Natalie and Stephanie also finish the monkfish task.

Tucker and Eric decide to not to U-Turn anyone and head to Polce Gate to get their next clue.

Hannah and Simone must do the monkfish task over, as do Rubina and Kristine.

Kyland and Taylor finish on their second try.

Stephanie and Natalie refuse to U-Turn as well, while Jas and Jag opt to U-Turn Izzy and Paige, while Adam and Joseph U-Turn Rubina and Kristine.

Taylor is not happy with this turn of events because she hates seeing women being targeted.

Rubina and Kristine finish, while Hannah and Simone get confused as to where to go for the other detour….so they go back to the monkfish one.

Roadblock! They must race downhill on a karic after making sure they assemble it properly. Eric and Tucker get there first, followed by Jas and Jag.

Jack and Chelsie catch up while Izzy and Paige get lost.

Kristine and Rubina are upset they got U-Turned.

Kyland and Taylor think that there is a gentleman’s agreement to get rid of the girls’ teams, which Eric overhears. He tells Jas and Jag, who decide Kyland and Taylor should be targets.

Izzy and Paige also find out they were U-Turned and are not happy at all, wondering why Jas and Jag targeted them.

Kristine and Rubina are lost.

Tucker and Eric finish and now must head to Fort Bokar for the Pit Stop.

Hannah and Simone finally get to the bar and rush to the next clue as they cheer about not being U-Turned.

Paige and Izzy struggle with the second detour. They run into Izzy and Paige, but don’t ask for help since they know it is a tight race.

Natalie and Stephanie struggle with building the cart for the downhill race, as do Adam and Joseph.

Jag loses a piece of his cart and must rebuild it. However, he lost several pieces and must scramble to find them.

Kyland and Taylor finish the roadblock and head to the Pit Stop.

Tucker and Eric check in first and win $2,500 each.

Kristine and Rubina struggle with the second detour.

Taylor and Kyland check in second.

Jas and Jag head for Pit Stop.

Adam and Joseph and Stephanie and Natalie still struggle. Hannah and Simone, who are also there, are struggling, while Chelsie and Jack finish building and race….but fail to do it fast enough.

Jas and Jag check in third.

Izzy and Paige finish the second detour and move to the roadblock, with Kristine and Rubina hot on their heels.

Adam and Joseph finish the roadblock and become the fourth team to check in.

Natalie and Stephanie finish and also head to the Pit Stop, becoming the fifth team to check in.

Rubina and Kristine team up with Hannah and Simone work together.

Hannah and Simone’s cart falls apart.

Jack cheers on Chelsie like the proud dad he is! They finally finish and are the sixth team to check in at the Pit Stop.

Izzy and Paige check in seventh.

Simone and Hannah and Kristine and Rubina are neck and neck, feeling the anxiety and pressure.

Kristine and Rubina check in eighth and determined to keep fighting.

Hannah and Simone are last to check in and are eliminated.