Swing Bout Sneak Peek
Commenting on the film’s release, director and writer Maurice O’Carroll said; “Swing Bout is a film that thrives on tension, character, and a relentless pace. We made it for cinema lovers who enjoy smart, high-stakes storytelling, and it’s been brilliant to see how audiences in Ireland responded. Now, I’m looking forward to sharing that experience with UK and international viewers.”
Producer and actress Sinéad O’Riordan added; “The response in Ireland has been amazing—people connected with the story, the energy, and the heart of the film. It’s a passion project that combines high-energy storytelling with raw, emotional depth. It’s been so rewarding to see how audiences at home embraced it, and I hope UK viewers will feel that same passion and connection. I’m proud of the hard work our team put into bringing this film to life and knowing that more people will now experience it is both thrilling and humbling.”