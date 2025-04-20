Swing Bout Sneak Peek

Orion Productions is delighted to confirm that their crime-thriller, Swing Bout, will be available on digital download in the UK from 12th May.

Directed by Maurice O’Carroll, Swing Bout stars Ciara Berkeley, Ben Condron, Frank Prendergast, Chrissie Cronin and Sinead O’Riordan, who also produces.

Swing Bout – A series of quick knockouts at a boxing event can cause a gap in the TV schedule and these holes are plugged with Swing Bouts. The swing bout boxers may or may not fight but they are expected to put their lives on the line at a moments notice.

Set backstage at a major boxing event, a young boxer is plunged into a tumultuous journey from the dressing room to her ring walk in a night of deceit, betrayal, and life-altering decisions.

Swing Bout was entirely filmed at Pairc Ui Chaoimh Stadium in Cork.