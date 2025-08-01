Survivor 46 Cast Announced
SURVIVOR announced today the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other when the iconic reality series premieres its 46th edition and kicks off with two historic two-hour episodes for the premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and the second episode on Wednesday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season on the CBS Television Network. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.
Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji. These determined players must form a new society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while facing difficult obstacles and navigating a complex social game. The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The moral dilemmas, extreme situations and new twists in the game will test even the strongest competitor, and the mental and physical challenges require players to masterfully evolve their strategies to survive another day.
The individuals competing on the 46th season are fans from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.
The following are the 18 new castaways competing this spring: Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.
Name: Q Burdette
Age: 29
Hometown: Senatobia, Miss.
Current Residence: Memphis, Tenn.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Jessica “Jess” Chong
Age: 37
Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: Software engineer
Name: Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.
Current Residence: Boston, Mass.
Occupation: Law student
Name: Tevin Davis
Age: 24
Hometown: Goochland, Va.
Current Residence: Richmond, Va.
Occupation: Actor
Name: Tiffany Nicole Ervin
Age: 33
Hometown: Franklin Township, N.J.
Current Residence: Elizabeth, N.J.
Occupation: Artist
Name: Moriah Gaynor
Age: 28
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Program coordinator
Name: Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current Residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach
Name: Bhanu Gopal
Age: 41
Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India
Current Residence: Acton, Mass.
Occupation: IT quality analyst
Name: Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams
Age: 32
Hometown: Berbice, Guyana
Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: International brand mentor
Name: David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky
Age: 22
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Slot machine salesman
Name: Ben Katzman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Musician
Name: Hunter McKnight
Age: 28
Hometown: French Camp, Miss.
Current Residence: French Camp, Miss.
Occupation: Science teacher
Name: Randen Montalvo
Age: 41
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Aerospace tech
Name: Tim Spicer
Age: 31
Hometown: Arlington, Va.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: College coach
Name: Soda Thompson
Age: 27
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, N.J.
Occupation: Special education teacher
Name: Venus Vafa
Age: 24
Hometown: Hill, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Data analyst
Name: Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Mich.
Current Residence: Charlotte, N.C.
Occupation: Salon owner
Name: Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Mich.
Current Residence: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing strategist
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.
For more detailed information on SURVIVOR and the castaways, log on to www.cbs.com/survivor.