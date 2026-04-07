High Potential Recap for 4/7/2026

High Potential season two finale! How is this possible….or fair? This season was so good!

A waiter finds a dead body by the pool at a resort and freaks out.

Ava is frustrated about her art project not working the way she wants. Morgan gives her a pep talk and tells her not to give up while Elliott tries to offer ideas. She gets frustrated and storms off while Chloe continues to be the cutest that ever cuted.

Karadec drives Lucia to work, which is exactly where the dead body was found. It turns out the victim was a woman named Vera Hensley, who is part of a husband-and-wife home repair show.

Morgan thinks Vera was there all night, with the dead body dropped off at some point during the night. However, she wasn’t even a guest, but her husband was a Do Not Announce guest. Lucia tells them the cameras were shut off that night.

The dynamic duo go to question the grieving widower Grant, only to discover another woman’s bra and things missing.

They know there is not enough proof to arrest him….until blood is found in the elevator.

Grant is arrested while Morgan sees Lucia talking to another man. He is questioned but his lawyer says to call when they have more than just hearsay.

Since the couple had a joint account at the hotel, Vera would have gotten a key sent to her phone. She could have gone there and caught him partying, leading to her death.

The team looks into the friends partying with Grant that night….and discover the guy Lucia was talking to in the photos. As Karadec and Morgan go back to talk to Lucia, Willa calls Morgan, telling her she is walking into danger and to back off. She also says the people helping Willa are also helping Morgan.

Morgan tells her to threaten her to her face, only to get hung up on. She talks about it with Karadec, who tells her Wagner and his dad might be involved.

Lucia identifies the mystery dude and Charles Hale, who is then questioned. He claims he had a conversation with Grant and saw another guy with ‘bad vibes’ looking for Vera.

Morgan talks to Wagner, who says he has nothing to do with his father and Willa. His subpoena got shut down, so Morgan says he can do something for her as long as he doesn’t get caught.

Ava calls and asks to use stuff from Morgan’s closet that was saved for her for her project. Morgan says sure but not take anything else.

Charles gave them a description of a fake person, while Daphne shows them video footage placing Lucia in the elevator pushing a cart….on the floor where Vera was killed….around the time Vera died.

Lucia is brought in for questioning. Morgan tells everyone about seeing Charles and Lucia together, pissing off Karadec. He questions Lucia, who says she was just cleaning up after the party in Grant’s room.

She is not happy about this line of questioning and how she is being accused of cheating and murder. She claims Charles hit on her, so she banned him from the hotel when he wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Morgan thinks Lucia is lying about something and ends up fighting with Karadec.

Morgan gets a text from Wagner to meet him at noon the next day to question his daddy about Willa, who joins them. She is angry Morgan didn’t listen, while Wagner questions Willa and his father and threatens to expose them both….thanks to the thumb drive Morgan has in her possession.

Since it is illegal to bring into court, they have plans to send it to the press.

Willa finally says that Morgan was so worried about Ava and Roman reuniting that she didn’t even realize she was putting Elliott and Chloe in danger. She storms out with Morgan following her and causing a fender bender…..all to get answers.

As Morgan talks to Selena about what happened, while Daphne brings them proof that Charles was a con man. Morgan connects Lucia to the case, realizing she knew Charles from New Mexico, based on the vial of rare sand Karadec got from Lucia.

Charles killed Vera when she caught him planting a recording device in Grant’s room to prove he was cheating and Lucia cleaned the room up but worked with Charles to cover up the crime.

Karadec finds Charles holding a gun on Lucia, who is trying to talk him down. He tells them to put down the gun and arrests him.

Lucia confesses everything to Karadec, including how she helped him with some cons and then got blackmailed by Charles to keep helping in exchange for keeping quiet.

Wagner tells them Lyla Flynn, a murdered dirty cop was possibly working with Roman….who then killed her. Willa knew all this and has evidence to prove it.

Morgan wants to stop investigating, but Selena says they need to keep going.

Karadec visits Morgan at home and they talk about the case. Lucia is being charged with her role in working with Charles. He is so heartbroken and I just want to hug him. At least Morgan hugs him!

Morgan invites Karadec to Ava’s art show, but he says he has things to do.

Ava’s project is a tree with various pictures of Roman’s. It is actually really cute, but I have a feeling it is going to connect to the case.

Wagner calls Morgan and says he is looking into a guy who is ghost FBI. She insists on going with him, even though he says no. However, she still goes because she will stop at nothing to solve the case.

There is a shadow at the art show. I bet all five dollars in my wallet that it is Roman.

Karadec arrests Lucia, who hugs him one last time.

Wagner has been stabbed….and is dying…..seriously, this is how we end it?