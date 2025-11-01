Spring Baking Championship Recap for 3/10/2025
-Spring Baking Championship opens with 13 new contestants ready to make the best desserts of their lives in hopes of winning $25,000.
-The first challenge is to make a flowery dessert that shows off their personality. The winner will get a basket with a special advantage.
-Jon’Nae, aka Chef Jay, is making a coconut mango cake, which represents her Miami roots. She also chooses peonies since they are fitting for her personality.
-Priya is making a cherry blossom themed dessert made of black forest cake and cherry mousse.
-Kareem was raised by his grandfather, who taught him about baking and inspired him to become who he is today. He is making a tulip with an ice cream flavored Paris-Brest with vanilla and strawberry filling. It will have a carnival basketball game theme.
-Lauren was inspired to cook and bake by her grandmother. Her cherry blossom bake is going to be made of a butter tahini blondie with a cherry shell.
-Julian is making a daisy inspired dessert with coconut pound cake with tres leches, lime and mango.
-Jon’Nae’s eggs are too cold, and she must start over. She hopes she can finish in time.
-Corey is making a purple cosmo PB&J tart in honor of his grandma.
-Jamie makes plumerias out of a deconstructed pavlova in mango and vanilla flavors.
-Raveena makes a rose themed kulfi flavored tiramisu.
-Kari chooses the lotus flower to represent her recovery. She makes a strawberry shortcake with lemon pound cake.
-Lisa is making lavender lemon meringue tarts with the lavender flower.
-Paul is making a daisy themed pavlova for his daughter, who loves daisies.
-Lauren’s flowers are in blobs, so she has to redirect her design.
-Mary Frances makes a lemon raspberry dessert with a tulip decoration.
-Stacy is making a pineapple upside down cake with a quince flower theme. She loses track of time and hopes to finish in time.
-Before long, it is time for the desserts to be judged by Kardea Brown, Jesse Palmer Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman.
-Priya wins the challenge! She gets the first basket, which gives her a five-minute head start on the next bake.
-The bakers will have to make 3D spring honey pies with different flavored honey in two and a half hours.
-Priya gets a head start and grabs her favorite ingredients. She has sage honey for her bake.
-Everyone else grabs their honey and ingredients.
-Kareem makes a morning thyme morning pie with cream and coffee flavors. Honey will be used in place of some of the sugar.
-Priya makes a hot toddy pie with honey rum flavoring.
-Jon’Nae had lavender flavored honey and makes a honey banana cream pie.
-Jamie makes a strawberry cream pie flavored with orange blossom flavored honey.
-Stacy has buckwheat honey and makes a honey custard pie.
-Corey makes a honey bourbon pecan pie with orange blossom honey.
-Julian makes a honey almond pie.
-Kari makes a wildflower honey chocolate pie.
-Lisa makes an apple pie with apple blossom honey.
-Everyone seems to be making honeycomb candy to make the pies 3D.
-Lauren makes a sage honey banana cream pie. Her honeycomb will be half plain and half chocolate covered.
-Raveena has apple blossom honey, so she makes a blueberry pie with it.
-Mary Frances makes a peach mango pie with lavender honey.
-Everyone seems to have problems with their 3D candies. Jamie makes white chocolate clay bees, while Kareem works the best he can with the honeycomb he made.
-Before time is up and the judges taste and give the pros and cons of each pie.
-Kari and Julian are the top two bakers, with Kari winning. They are both safe.
-Jamie and Kareem are in the bottom two.
-In an unexpected twist, Lauren has withdrawn, so neither of them are going home.
