Special Forces World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/23/2025

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox opens with everyone discussing the experience thus far.

The staff tells them to prepare and get on parade with their Berkins full in five minutes. They are asked who wants to be there and who will quit. Ravi V. Patel and Nick Young both turn in their armbands and leave the course.

Everyone is asked who they will not take on a mission and it is quite interesting that a lot of people are against Chanel Iman. It is weird since I always saw her as the most together and into helping everyone. She is crying so hard in the car that Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker both comfort her. I now hope my girl wins!

Ironically, Chanel is put in charge of her team, while Andrew East is put in charge of the other team. They must load their cars and move gear, all while being attacked.

Chanel is struggling and the staff wants her to quit.

Chanel’s team fails, Andrew’s team wins.

The second portion has Randall Cobb and Kody Brown leading their teams. Randall reflects on retiring from the NFL and how his life has changed.

Randall’s team passes, Kody’s fails.

Once the teams get back to the barracks, they reflect on the task. Chanel is then called to talk to the staff. She admits it has been challenging and how having people reject her today brought back bad memories from her career. However, she plans on making it to the end.

Now everyone has to clean up, being led by Randall.

Gia Giudice and Randall find treats, with the latter giving it to everyone. Everyone chows down and as Randall cleans up, he realizes they weren’t supposed to eat it since it said DS room on the box.

Before this issue can be addressed, the teams are put into pairs to do the backward dive. They must stay in sync or fail.

Jessie and Christie Pearce Rampone fail.

Randall and Andrew fail.

Gia and Kody fail.

Chanel and Mark Estes also fail.

Shawn and Eric pass.

Brianna LaPaglia goes with Chanel, who gets a second chance since there an odd number of people. They pass.

Randall is questioned by the staff. He talks about losing everything in a fire. He misses his family and feels selfish for his past actions. The staff promises to help make him a better man.

The staff realizes the food they left was eaten, proving they cannot be trusted. Randall takes the blame, while Gia says Chanel told them not to eat the food.

Everyone is punished by going into the dunk tank except for Chanel since she was the only one to do the right thing.

Chanel now has to pick who she thinks is least trustworthy. She picks Brianna for not trusting her and picking her number. Brianna now has to go in the cage. Randall and Gia also go in since they feel they deserve it. Everyone throws dirty water on them. Gia even admits she was wrong and they lost control, while wishing she listened to Chanel.

More next week, stay tuned.