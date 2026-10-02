Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/1/2026

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox opens with everyone sleeping. The staff wakes them up and makes them stand at attention at their racks, warning them to expect the unexpected.

So now it is Big Brother: Military Style?

Everyone must be outside with all their stuff packed in their Bergens in thirty minutes.

As they prepare, Ruby Rose talks about hoping to make it to the end.

LeShawn ‘Shady’ McCoy leaves because he refuses to poop outside….despite saying he wanted to prove his military dad wrong and make it to the end.

The staff has the remaining recruits head to their next challenge. George Santos talks about how this is his second chance. However, he is still struggling.

The recruits must work together to get two seventeen-pound supply packs. They are on a bridge 300 feet in the air….while climbing up and down a flimsy ladder…..all in five minutes.

Oliver Hudson must do push ups because he asked to go potty. He fails the task, letting his partner down.

George Santos quits after whining about second chances, being in pain and how this is sooooo tough.

Sir, this is a military reality show. What were you expecting? A spa day where you talk about your issues? This isn’t The Real Congressmen of the USA! Next time, go on House of Villains or ask Bravo to give you your own show. (As an aside, his tagline would probably be ‘You didn’t catch me in a lie, I was just creative with the truth.’) Dude….please.

The others go two by two to complete the mission.

Mauricio Umansky fails but says now his daughter has something to hold over his head, kissing her forehead. They are so cute. However, every birthday toast Alexia ever gives Maurico from now on will probably remind him of this very moment, like ‘hey, remember when we were on Special Forces and you made us fail that task?’

Everyone is cheering Ruby on as she did what the staff calls a calamity pass. However, she hits her head getting into the car. The staff talks to her and tells her how strong she is and that she is doing well so far.

Oliver is in a ton of pain, so Collin Gosselin ties his shoes for him…..as one bunny ear goes around the other bunny ear….there is something about a budding bromance between the kids of two big names in media.

The recruits go into the jungle for an obstacle course….in 95-degree weather to boot. They have to low crawl, do push ups and run through mud, all while completing various other obstacles.

Ruby withdraws, but the staff tells her to never give up on herself. My heart breaks for her since it is obvious she really wanted this….Ruby, girl, we are all rooting for you!

Maxim Naumov and Alycia Baumgardner are forging ahead, making it to the end.

Everyone else gets to the end, with Oliver coming in dead last….while throwing up.

Oliver is brought in by the staff for a chat. He talks about how he almost gave up but didn’t want to seem weak….because he doesn’t want anyone to see his vulnerability. The staff asks him why he is there and he talks about growing up in a famous family and being his own worst enemy. The staff tells him he can do this and send him on his way.

More next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts