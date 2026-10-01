Big Brother 28 Finale Recap for 10/1/2026

This is the season finale of Big Brother 28 on CBS. It has all come down to this. Devens, Taylor and Drew will compete in the first HOH comp (which began in the last episode), with the two who lost competing for in the second HOH comp.

The two winners will compete in the last HOH, with the winner picking who will join them in the final two.

The first HOH comp is underway with all three in a rainstorm, standing on a moving log and holding on to their lives.

Drew falls first, frustrating him since he and Devens had a plan to throw the comp so they would both make it to the final two.

Devens then falls with Taylor winning HOH part one.

HOH part two has a Shakespeare themed comp where they knock out evicted players with tomatoes based on clues in a Playbill, leaving the correct ones alone.

Devens wins!

Now it is down to Taylor and Devens.

Season 26 winner Chelsea talks to the jury and reveals the final three. They all debate on what the final three needs to do to win it all, as well as the pros and cons of each of the remaining houseguests.

Final HOH time! They will be shown videos of interviews with evicted players and identify which statements are false.

Devens wins!!! He is the final HOH.

Drew and Taylor give their final pleas before Devens chooses to evict Drew, bringing Taylor to the final two!!!!

Needless to say, Drew is not happy and leaves the house in tears. He tells Julie that this was the right move, but this hurts. He knew this was coming but still cries.

The jury is introduced and learn Drew will be joining them. They ask the final two some questions about their time in the house.

Taylor talks about perseverance and her infamous vote flip, while Devens talks about the pros and cons of being an icon and his influence in the house.

After the final two give their final pleas, the jury votes.

The pre jury evictees are in the house…..and introducing SELINA!!!!! Julie tells them that Jason competed as Selina on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Rome and Lyric are still a couple and planning on moving in together.

Devens unleashed the curse.

Mallory reveals she is a rocket scientist.

DEVENS WINS IN A 6-1 VOTE!!!!! Everyone cries and cheers as he hugs his wife and kids.

America’s Favorite Player is……..DEVENS, becoming only the second to win both the game and AFP.

Taylor is going home with $75,000.

Big Brother is getting two more seasons!!!

That is a wrap for this season!!!

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