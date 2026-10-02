The Amazing Race Recap for 10/1/2026

The Amazing Race 39 on CBS continues with our remaining twelve teams leaving Vancouver and heading to Madrid!

As always, Phil Keoghan hosts.

Everyone is on the same flight, making it an even playing field in the beginning, as well as the same Metro to the Plaza de Toros, which was the location for the first clue!

The female teams are standing by each other.

Wow, Ann Marie and Riley are BADASSES. Businesswoman, Marine, Olympian….these two are incredible role models.

Roadblock! The teams must search for their clue in a huge pile of tomatoes while having people throw tomatoes at them.

Erin and Javi finish first but get lost on their way to the Detour. This gives Ali and Joanna and Dafina and Saran a head start since they were hot on the heels of the married couple.

However, there is some beef with Ali and Dafina and Saran over the fact that Ali refused to help them open their clue.

Dalton and Daisha use their Express Pass.

One by one, the other teams finish and head to the Detour. Katie and Charlotte are in last place but fall even further behind when they get on the wrong train.

Detour! Taste of Ham has them take a ham from a restaurant, correctly carve 50 grams of it and then make a charcuterie board identical to the one displayed, while Taste of History has them find lookalikes of twelve Spanish icons and match them to pictures on a game board based on hearing their accomplishments.

Ali and Joanna, Erin and Javi, Anuar and Andrea, Ann Marie and Riley, Daisha and Dalton, Doug and Dylan, Cody and Jaime and Garrett and Conner do Taste of Ham, while Dafina and Saran, Michelle and Matthew, Jody and Jenn and Katie and Charlotte do Taste of History.

The Ham task only has six stations, so some teams must wait their turn. Cody and Jaime don’t want to wait, so they use their Express Pass.

Dylan and Doug get lost, but end up getting a station right away once they arrived.

Jody and Jenn struggle with the History detour, as so Saran and Dafina. The former is worried about falling behind, so they use their Express Pass as well.

One by one, the teams finish the detour and head to the Pit Stop at Plaza de Espana.

Ali and Joanna finish first. They win a trip to Tasmania!!!

Michelle and Matt arrive second.

Cody and Jaime are the third to arrive,

Ann Marie and Riley are the fourth to arrive.

Jody and Jenn arrive fifth.

Daisha and Dalton arrive sixth.

Erin and Javi check in seventh.

Anuar and Andrea check in eighth.

Conner and Garrett are in ninth place.

Dylan and Doug are in tenth place.

Saran and Dafina are in eleventh place.

Katie and Charlotte are last and are eliminated.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also America's Got Talent Recap for 7/14/2026 Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts