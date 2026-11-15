Sammi’s Favorite Things: Safe Catch

As someone who loves food and loves to cook, I am always on the lookout for new ingredients, recipes and foods to add to my rotating menu.

I try to keep it healthy when I can, so I usually enjoy tuna salad, sandwiches or just a can of it mixed with mayo (or plain Greek yogurt) for a quick meal. It’s easy, inexpensive and delicious to boot!

One of my new favorite brands is Safe Catch, which tests each can for mercury to make sure it as as safe as possible for everyone who eats it.

Co-founded by Sean Wittenberg, this line came to life after his own mother fell ill due to mercury exposure. He wanted to find a way for people to enjoy tuna and other fishes safely, so he got to work testing them out and coming up with a company that gives people safe, delicious fish to enjoy.

This brand is enjoyed by celebrities such as Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas as well!

More info:

Safe Catch is the only brand that tests every single tuna and salmon for mercury, and the seafood is ideal to be eaten with crackers or chips like Kate Hudson prefers or in your favorite recipe like the one Nick Jonas shared on Instagram.