Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/22/2026

This week’s episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox opens with the ten remaining recruits waking up in a lot of pain and stretching.

Oliver Hudson goes spread eagle in the air, impressing everyone. He was once known as Gumby.

The staff says the recruits don’t have the snap, crackle and pop they did days ago and discuss their progress.

Oliver is Duty Recruit and he plans on getting into character and taking it seriously.

David Charvet talks about his time on Baywatch and how he loved that part of his life. He even dated Pamela Anderson while they were on the show together.

The recruits are called outside and told that the staff is going to see what they are all about by turning up the heat. They must learn each other’s strengths and weaknesses because they are going to need to rely on each other.

They are taken to a 22-story building and must rappel down to the tenth floor where they will search for the enemy. In order to pass, they must work together in pairs to find the correct apartment and enemy.

Alexia Umansky and Candace Cameron Bure count the stories to prepare.

Oliver and Bre Tiesi are up first. After being given instructions and told to look for a tattoo on the enemy’s arm, they break down the door and begin looking for the enemy….finding him on the second try, therefore passing.

Alexia and Hannah Stocking are up next. They go the wrong way and fail.

Candace and Matt Barnes are up next and fail since they missed the tattoo.

Maxim Naumov and Alycia Baumgardner pass.

Collin Gosselin and David capture the wrong target and fail.

David is upset about failing. The staff call him in for a chat, where he admits he is upset with himself for his mistakes. He talks about his acting career and how he actually broke up with Pamela prior to his audition, which had him dealing with a breakup. He and Pamela got back together and both their careers took off.

The staff asks him what he wants out of this and he begins to talk about his father abandoning his mom before he was born and he always wanted a real family. He’d met his dad at six or seven, but they don’t have a relationship. He retired from Hollywood to be with his kids, which he was happy to do, but it also sent him into a depression since he lost his identity.

He plans on going to the end because he doesn’t want to quit, for that is not an option.

The recruits paint their faces to go back to the jungle.

Someone forgot their canteen.

They all go through their jungle, grabbing stuff in 100-degree weather. They leave a mess behind and it lets the enemy know someone was there.

Oliver falls behind, so Matt steps in to help.

Everyone struggles while they are being yelled at by staff.

They reach the extraction point and are told about the mess. Matt agrees to go clean with David going with him.

The extraction point is compromised, so everyone except Oliver leaves. He says that he won’t leave anyone behind, which gets him a talking to from the staff and forced to do push ups while having water poured on his head.

David and Matt get lost and stuck in mud, so they use their whistle to call for help. They are found while the rest of the recruits are told what happened.

Matt and David are out of water and in the dark jungle as they are rescued.

Everyone else is worried and scared.

Matt is tired, which is dangerous in the jungle…..and we will find out next week what happens.

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