Sorry Baby Wins SOFEE

SORRY, BABY has earned the Critics Choice Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE). Bittersweet, bruisingly honest, and heartwarmingly funny, SORRY, BABY is the wildly impressive feature debut for writer, director and star Eva Victor. Premiering at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim and winning the eminent Screenwriting Award, the raw and emotional black comedy drama – from A24 films and produced by legendary Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) – explores a college professor’s journey to recovery after a sexual assault.

Issued by the CCA Women’s Committee, the SOFEE recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories. Please alert your audience to the news! You can find specific Critics Choice SOFEE recipients and more information about the Seal at criticschoice.com/SOFEE/.