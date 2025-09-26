Sofia Vergara Discusses Modern Family Ending

It is the end of an era for Modern Family star, Sofia Vergara. The actress is saying goodbye to her TV family when the show ends its 11 year run on ABC this year.

“11 seasons of perfection, super sad,” Vergara told Ryan Seacrest at the 2020 Golden Globes. end. “I was ready, from the first time I stepped on the show and realized how special it was… I made it a thing that I was going to enjoy every award show, every invitation, and thank god I did.”

Vergara added that she’s glad she took advantage of the opportunities she was given, thanks to the show. “How many times does an actor get to experience a show like this? It’s gone. It’s done. But I’m glad that I enjoyed it and I milked it,” the actress concluded in her interview.