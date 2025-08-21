The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/30/2024
-If I were Angie, I would have kicked everyone out for fighting.
-Mary praying over everyone is so on brand for her.
-Justin pouring Lisa’s alcohol down the drain is….a huge waste of free booze. At least give it to someone else. Or leave it on their doorstep.
-Lisa, no one would have you on GMA to tattle on Whitney about her jewelry.
-These people are fighting like middle school girls.
-I see both sides in this Britani and Heather thing. I have been in both their shoes, but Britani needs to move on.
-Britani saying she’d sacrifice her kids for a man is so gross. I was understanding at first, but that is going too far.
-Bronwyn showing up in different costumes to pick up her husband at the airport is hysterical.
-I love how much Todd loves Gwen and wants what is best for her. He has been in her life for ten years and really loves her. He’s a good stepdad and she (and Bronwyn) are so lucky to have him.
-Admitting you’re in a codependent relationship isn’t the flex you think it is, Lisa.
-Lisa talking about no one going to Henry’s party is making me so sad.
-So these women are all fighting but want to go on vacation together with their husbands. Make it make sense.
-To be fair, most of these people drink, so bringing wine seems like it would make sense. I thought Britani drank too and even if she didn’t, she could have given it to someone else?
-Seeing Britani’s dad talk about his late wife is making me cry.
-Are Angie and Heather really fighting about Lisa at a celebration of life event? This is so wildly inappropriate.
-Wait, Heather and Lisa are friends again? I am so confused.
-Why is Angie bringing up Jen?
-At least Justin and John can agree to disagree on the issues with their wives.
-Bronwyn’s house is very interesting looking. It is like nothing I have ever seen before, but I kind of like it?
-Where has Meredith been? Has she even been on this episode?
-If Bronwyn and Heather don’t like each other, why are they hanging out? Also, if I were Bronwyn, I’d kick her out.
-At this point, I’d tell Heather she wasn’t invited on the trip and tell her to leave since she is being so rude.
-Even the dog thinks this is ridiculous.
-Heather is like, screw you guys, I’m going home.
-Bronwyn and Heather fight so much because they are so much alike and can’t admit it.