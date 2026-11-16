Sammi’s Favorite Things: Clera’s Creative Gifts

Anyone who knows me knows I love any opportunity for gift giving. I love nothing more than picking out and buying gifts for my loved ones, no matter what the occasion may be.

Another thing I love? Decorating and wrapping the gifts to make them look as beautiful as possible.

Enter Clera’s Creative Gifts, created by the wonderful and talented Lorna Cheatham. Their gift bags and wrapping paper is so beautiful and has something for everyone and every occasion.

More info:

At Clera’s Creative Gifts, we specialize in unique, culturally inspired gift bags and wrapping paper that celebrate the beauty and diversity of African American culture. Our products are designed to bring representation, joy, and a personal touch to gift-giving.

Lorna is an entrepreneur, community advocate, and founder of Clera’s Creative Gifts, a certified (WBENC), woman-owned business specializing in culturally representative gift bags and wrapping paper. She is also CEO of Citizens Alternative Residential Services, where she has served individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1997. Recognized by the City of Detroit for outstanding community service, Lorna is committed to combining entrepreneurship with giving back. For the past three years, she has also supported students at Vernor Elementary School through an annual Christmas gift initiative. Her vision is to grow Clera’s Creative Gifts while creating jobs and opportunities for disadvantaged and abused women of color and second chance citizens. (Credit Jules Lavallee)