Grammy Awards 2027 Nominations Announced
Grammy Awards 2027 Nominations Announced
The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced. Congratulations and good luck to all.
Song of the Year
Rosalía feat. Bjök, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”
Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”
Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”
Album of the Year
Phoebe Bridges – Lost Weekend
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Ella Langley – Dandelion
Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Rosalía – Lux (Complete Works)
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl
Record of the Year
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”
Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”
Rosalía feat. Bjök, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Tame Impala with Jennie – “Dracula”
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
Sienna Spiro
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Best Pop Vocal Album
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Ariana Grande – Petal
Bruno Mars – The Romantic
Raye – This Music May Contain Hope
Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”
Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”
Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”
Rosalía – “Sauvignon Blanc”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga, Doechii – “Runway”
Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter – “The Life of a Showgirl”
Tame Impala with Jennie – “Dracula”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
Olivia Dean – “A Couple Minutes”
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande – “For Good”
Laufey – “Madwoman”
Raye – “I Hate the Way I Look Today”
Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman – “All That’s Left”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Sara Bareilles – Good Grief
Paul McCartney – The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken
Leslie Odom Jr. – An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios
Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever!
Best Traditional Country Album
Charley Crockett – Clovis
Vince Gill – 50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline
Cody Johnson – Banks of the Trinity
Willie Nelson – Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle
Charlie Worsham – Once Upon a Second Time Around
Best Contemporary Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini – Mount Pleasant
Carter Faith – Cherry Valley
Ella Langley – Dandelion
Megan Moroney- Cloud 9
Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere
Best Country Song
Megan Moroney – “Beautiful Things”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Hardwired”
Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”
Best Country Solo Performance
Vince Gill – “The Whole World”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
Lainey Wilson – “Can’t Sit Still”
Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton – “Butterfly”
Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton – “Here”
Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert – “Horses and Divorces”
Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire – “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”
Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – “Still Crying”
Brandi Carlile – “You Without Me”
Chuck Leah – “Coyote”
Mavis Staples – “Human Mind”
Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez – “No Kings”
Best Americana Performance
Sara Bareilles – “Heartland”
Brandi Carlile – “Returning to Myself”
Mavis Staples – “Sad and Beautiful World”
Billy Strings – “Mill Town Flood”
Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”
Best American Roots Song
Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”
Madison Cunningham – “My Full Name”
Brandi Carlile – “Returning to Myself”
Grant Maloy Smith – “Tennessee Sunshine”
Alabama Shakes – “Waist Deep”
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself
Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul
Jesse Welles – Masks Off
Lucinda Williams – World’s Gone Wrong
Best Rock Song
The Rolling Stones – “In The Stars”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”
Aerosmith, Yungblud – “My Only Angel”
Bruce Springsteen – “Streets of Minneapolis”
Geese – “Trinidad”
Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – “What’s Wrong With Me”
Foo Fighters – “Your Favorite Toy”
Best Rock Album
Angine de Poitrine – Vol. II
Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy
Muse – The Wow! Signal
The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues
Jack White – Frozen Charlotte
Best Alternative Music Performance
Angine de Poitrine – “Fabienk”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kill Me”
Geese – “Au Pays du Cocaine”
Rosalía – “Reliquia”
Hayley Williams – “Showbiz”
Best Alternative Music Album
Alabama Shakes – I Must Be Dreaming
Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend
Charli XCX – Music, Fashion, Film
Geese – Getting Killed
Gorillaz – The Mountain
Rosalía – Lux
Best Rock Performance
Angine de Poitrine – “Sarniezz”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”
Geese – “Trinidad”
Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – “What’s Wrong With Me”
The Rolling Stones – “In The Stars”
Best Metal Performance
Anthrax – “The Edge of Perfection”
Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry – “Hive Mind”
Mastodon – “Your Ghost Again”
Megadeth – “Let There Be Shred”
Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante – “End of You”
Best Rap Album
Busta Rhymes and J Dilla – Dillagence II
Cardi B – Am I the Drama?
Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops
Don Toliver – Octane
Wale – Everything Is a Lot
Ye – Bully
Best Rap Song
Don Toliver – “E85”
Cardi B – “Errtime”
Doechii featuring SZA – “Girl, Get Up”
T.I. – “Let ’Em Know”
Yung Miami – “Spend Dat”
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd – “Good Flirts”
Cardi B – “Errtime”
De La Soul featuring Nas – “Run It Back”
T.I. – “Let ’Em Know”
Don Toliver – “Body”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Busta Rhymes and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo – “This Woman”
Cardi B featuring Kehlani – “Safe”
Doechii featuring SZA – “Girl, Get Up”
Don Toliver – “E85″
Wale featuring Leon Thomas – “Watching Us”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Brown (The Chocolate Edition)
Alex Isley – When the City Sleeps
Kehlani – Kehlani
PJ Morton – Saturday Night
Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern
Best R&B Song
Victoria Monét – “Let Me”
Leon Thomas – “My Muse”
Kehlani – “Out the Window”
Jill Scott – “Pressha”
Tems – “What You Need”
Best R&B Solo Performance
Beyoncé – “Morning Dew (Donk)”
Kehlani – “Out the Window”
Victoria Monét – “Let Me”
Jill Scott – “Pressha”
Tems – “What You Need”
Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas – “Fallin’”
Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy – “47th Street”
Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas – “Sweet Nuthins”
PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold – “Mess”
Jill Scott featuring JID – “To B Honest”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Durand Bernarr – Bernarr.
Moonchild – Waves
Tank and the Bangas – The Last Balloon
Leon Thomas – Pholks
Thundercat – Distracted
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Durand Bernarr – “I Found Myself”
Lalah Hathaway – “Can’t Let Go”
Jill Scott – “Beautiful People”
Leon Thomas – “My Muse”
The Womack Sisters – “If I Let You”
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Fred Again, Jamie T – “Lights Burn Dimmer”
Madonna – “I Feel So Free”
Slayyyter – “Crank”
Tame Impala – “My Old Ways”
Tinashe – “Melatonin”
Underscores – “Music”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Zara Larsson – “Blue Moon”
Madonna – “Danceteria”
Raye – “Life Boat”
Slayyyter – “Dance…”
Tinashe – “Too Easy”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Madonna – Confessions II
Robyn – Sexistential
Skrillex – Soma
Slayyyter – Worst Girl in America
Tame Impala – Deadbeat
Best Latin Song
Karol G, Drake – “Ahí”
Jorge Drexler – “¿Cómo Se Ama?”
CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Sting – “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día”
Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
Milo J – “Niño”
Best Latin Pop Album
Karol G – No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto
Mon Laferte – Femme Fatale
Carín León – Muda
Rawayana – ¿Dónde Es El After?
Elena Rose – Bendito Verano
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Grupo Frontera – Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar
Lupita Infante – Aunque Me Duela
Mari Nobre – La Madrina
Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – Dinastía (Deluxe)
Carlos Rivera – ¡Vda México!
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0
J Balvin, Ryan Castro – Omerta
Ryan Castro – Hopi Sendé
Alvaro Diaz – Omakase
Feid – El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo
Young Miko – Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso – Free Spirits
Jorge Drexler – Taracá
Milo J – La Vida Era Más Corta
Juanes – Juanesteban
Fito Paez – Shine
Best Tropical Latin Album
Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta – País Portatil
Luis Enrique – El Alma En Clave
Fonseca – Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya
Grupo Niche – Más Que Palabras
Carlos Vives – El Último Disco Vol. 1
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
Babymetal, Polyphia – “Sunset Kiss”
BINI – “Unang Kilig”
IVE – “BANG BANG”
KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”
Lisa – “Yes”
SB19 – “Visa”
Best Contemporary Folk Album
Kris Angelis – Le Sigh
Madison Cunningham – Ace
Noah Kahan – The Great Divide: the Last of the Bugs
The Milk Carton Kids – Lost Cause Lover Fool
Mon Rovîa – Bloodline
Best Traditional Folk Album
Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck – The Fiddle and the Drum
Natalie and Brittany Haas – North Node
EJ Ouellette – The Fiddle Funnel Sessions
Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon – Together Again
Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)
Best Bluegrass Album
Bronwyn – Rattlin’ Bones
Alison Brown and Steve Martin – Safe, Sensible and Sane
Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women
Billy Strings – So Much for Goodbyes
Tony Trischka – Earl Jam 2
Best Traditional Blues Album
Sean Ardoin, Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp – Zydeco Trailrides And Southern Soul
Joe Bonamassa – B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100
Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra & Martin Gellner – Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience
GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Now
Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials – Slideways
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Fantastic Negrito – Alive!
Samantha Fish – Paper Doll (Live)
Ruthie Foster – Just Say Yes
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Hard Road
Keb’ Mo’ – The Breakdown
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Robin Barnes – Louisiana Love
Dumpstaphunk – Live at Tipitina’s 2025
Ranky Tanky – This Village
The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Ain’t No Dying
Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis – Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Too Too Bad
Chronixx – Exile
Ziggy Marley – Brightside
Protoje – The Art of Acceptance
Runkus – Supernova
Shaggy – Lottery
Best Global Music Performance
Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – “Varuvaaiy”
Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez – “Una Flor En Cada Estrella”
Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo – “Bando”
Rosalía, Dougie F – “Porcelana”
Shakira, Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
African Music Performance
Asake – “Gratitude”
Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr – “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”
King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni – “No Tradition, No Africa”
Tems – “Big Daddy”
Wizkid and Asake – “Jogodo”
Best Global Music Album
Anitta – Equilibrivm
Davido – Oriadé
Angelique Kidjo – Hope!!
Ayra Starr – Starrgirl
Tems – Love Is a Kingdom
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Raye
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Best Music Film
Earth, Wind & Fire – To Be Celestial vs That’s the Weight of the World
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live
Paul McCartney – Man on the Run
Elvis Presley – Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert
Various Artists – Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – The Devil Wears Prada 2
Various Artists – Stranger Things Season 5
Various Artists – Wicked: For Good
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
Charli XCX – Wuthering Heights
Best Album Cover
Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops
Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World
Interpol – This Mirror Weighs a Ton
Lily Allen – West End Girl
21 Savage – What Happened to the Streets?
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Charli XCX featuring John Cale – “House” (from Wuthering Heights)
Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You” (from Toy Story 5)
Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik – “Need Someone” (from The Pitt)
Cynthia Erivo – “No Place Like Home” (from Wicked: For Good)
Lady Gaga, Doechii – “Runway” (from The Devil Wears Prada 2)
Best Music Video
Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”
Gener8ion, Yung Lean – “Storm”
Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”
Rosalía feat. Bjök, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Ludwig Göransson – The Odyssey
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Daniel Pemberton – Project Hail Mary
Ludwig Göransson – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
David Fleming – Widow’s Bay
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Marc Marcel – Black Shaman Strikes Back
Aja Monet – The Color of Rain
Mad Skillz – A Hero and a Villain
Jwalt and Claydough – How Love Grows
Saul Williams – Leap Life
Best Musical Theater Album
Chess The Musical
The Lost Boys
Ragtime
Schmigadoon!
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Gospel Album
Cory Henry – Devotion
Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – Revival: Live in Dallas
Jonathan McReynolds – Closer (Live in Chicago)
PJ Morton – Sunday Morning
Cece Winans – The Hymns
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard – “Thank You for Everything”
Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker and the Brent Fischer Orchestra – “Watches Over Me”
Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – “Promises 2.0”
PJ Morton – “Mercy”
Cece Winans – “At the Cross”
Best Comedy Album
Nikki Glaser – Good Girl
Trevor Noah – Joy in the Trenches
Wanda Sykes – Legacy
Fred Armisen – 100 Sound Effects
Jeff Ross – Take a Banana for the Ride
Dave Chappelle – The Unstopapable…
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Michael J. Fox – Future Boy
Michelle Obama – The Look
Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville – The Man on the Run
Lil Jon – Remix Meditation
Dolly Parton – Star of the Show: My Life on Stage
Tim Curry – Vagabond: A Memoir