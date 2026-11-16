Grammy Awards 2027 Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced. Congratulations and good luck to all.

Song of the Year

Rosalía feat. Bjök, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”

Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”

Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”

Album of the Year

Phoebe Bridges – Lost Weekend

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Ella Langley – Dandelion

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Raye – This Music May Contain Hope

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Rosalía – Lux (Complete Works)

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl

Record of the Year

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”

Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”

Rosalía feat. Bjök, Yves Tumor – “Berghain”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Tame Impala with Jennie – “Dracula”

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Ariana Grande – Petal

Bruno Mars – The Romantic

Raye – This Music May Contain Hope

Olivia Rodrigo – You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”

Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”

Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”

Rosalía – “Sauvignon Blanc”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga, Doechii – “Runway”

Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter – “The Life of a Showgirl”

Tame Impala with Jennie – “Dracula”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

Olivia Dean – “A Couple Minutes”

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande – “For Good”

Laufey – “Madwoman”

Raye – “I Hate the Way I Look Today”

Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman – “All That’s Left”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Sara Bareilles – Good Grief

Paul McCartney – The Boys of Dungeon Lane

Sarah McLachlan – Better Broken

Leslie Odom Jr. – An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios

Charlie Puth – Whatever’s Clever!

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Clovis

Vince Gill – 50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline

Cody Johnson – Banks of the Trinity

Willie Nelson – Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle

Charlie Worsham – Once Upon a Second Time Around

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Mount Pleasant

Carter Faith – Cherry Valley

Ella Langley – Dandelion

Megan Moroney- Cloud 9

Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere

Best Country Song

Megan Moroney – “Beautiful Things”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Hardwired”

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”

Best Country Solo Performance

Vince Gill – “The Whole World”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson – “Can’t Sit Still”

Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton – “Butterfly”

Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton – “Here”

Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert – “Horses and Divorces”

Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire – “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles – “Still Crying”

Brandi Carlile – “You Without Me”

Chuck Leah – “Coyote”

Mavis Staples – “Human Mind”

Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez – “No Kings”

Best Americana Performance

Sara Bareilles – “Heartland”

Brandi Carlile – “Returning to Myself”

Mavis Staples – “Sad and Beautiful World”

Billy Strings – “Mill Town Flood”

Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”

Best American Roots Song

Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”

Madison Cunningham – “My Full Name”

Brandi Carlile – “Returning to Myself”

Grant Maloy Smith – “Tennessee Sunshine”

Alabama Shakes – “Waist Deep”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself

Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul

Jesse Welles – Masks Off

Lucinda Williams – World’s Gone Wrong

Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones – “In The Stars”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”

Aerosmith, Yungblud – “My Only Angel”

Bruce Springsteen – “Streets of Minneapolis”

Geese – “Trinidad”

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – “What’s Wrong With Me”

Foo Fighters – “Your Favorite Toy”

Best Rock Album

Angine de Poitrine – Vol. II

Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy

Muse – The Wow! Signal

The Rolling Stones – Foreign Tongues

Jack White – Frozen Charlotte

Best Alternative Music Performance

Angine de Poitrine – “Fabienk”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kill Me”

Geese – “Au Pays du Cocaine”

Rosalía – “Reliquia”

Hayley Williams – “Showbiz”

Best Alternative Music Album

Alabama Shakes – I Must Be Dreaming

Phoebe Bridgers – Lost Weekend

Charli XCX – Music, Fashion, Film

Geese – Getting Killed

Gorillaz – The Mountain

Rosalía – Lux

Best Rock Performance

Angine de Poitrine – “Sarniezz”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”

Geese – “Trinidad”

Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith – “What’s Wrong With Me”

The Rolling Stones – “In The Stars”

Best Metal Performance

Anthrax – “The Edge of Perfection”

Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry – “Hive Mind”

Mastodon – “Your Ghost Again”

Megadeth – “Let There Be Shred”

Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante – “End of You”

Best Rap Album

Busta Rhymes and J Dilla – Dillagence II

Cardi B – Am I the Drama?

Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops

Don Toliver – Octane

Wale – Everything Is a Lot

Ye – Bully

Best Rap Song

Don Toliver – “E85”

Cardi B – “Errtime”

Doechii featuring SZA – “Girl, Get Up”

T.I. – “Let ’Em Know”

Yung Miami – “Spend Dat”

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd – “Good Flirts”

Cardi B – “Errtime”

De La Soul featuring Nas – “Run It Back”

T.I. – “Let ’Em Know”

Don Toliver – “Body”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Busta Rhymes and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo – “This Woman”

Cardi B featuring Kehlani – “Safe”

Doechii featuring SZA – “Girl, Get Up”

Don Toliver – “E85″

Wale featuring Leon Thomas – “Watching Us”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Brown (The Chocolate Edition)

Alex Isley – When the City Sleeps

Kehlani – Kehlani

PJ Morton – Saturday Night

Jill Scott – To Whom This May Concern

Best R&B Song

Victoria Monét – “Let Me”

Leon Thomas – “My Muse”

Kehlani – “Out the Window”

Jill Scott – “Pressha”

Tems – “What You Need”

Best R&B Solo Performance

Beyoncé – “Morning Dew (Donk)”

Kehlani – “Out the Window”

Victoria Monét – “Let Me”

Jill Scott – “Pressha”

Tems – “What You Need”

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas – “Fallin’”

Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy – “47th Street”

Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas – “Sweet Nuthins”

PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold – “Mess”

Jill Scott featuring JID – “To B Honest”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Durand Bernarr – Bernarr.

Moonchild – Waves

Tank and the Bangas – The Last Balloon

Leon Thomas – Pholks

Thundercat – Distracted

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Durand Bernarr – “I Found Myself”

Lalah Hathaway – “Can’t Let Go”

Jill Scott – “Beautiful People”

Leon Thomas – “My Muse”

The Womack Sisters – “If I Let You”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Fred Again, Jamie T – “Lights Burn Dimmer”

Madonna – “I Feel So Free”

Slayyyter – “Crank”

Tame Impala – “My Old Ways”

Tinashe – “Melatonin”

Underscores – “Music”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Zara Larsson – “Blue Moon”

Madonna – “Danceteria”

Raye – “Life Boat”

Slayyyter – “Dance…”

Tinashe – “Too Easy”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Madonna – Confessions II

Robyn – Sexistential

Skrillex – Soma

Slayyyter – Worst Girl in America

Tame Impala – Deadbeat

Best Latin Song

Karol G, Drake – “Ahí”

Jorge Drexler – “¿Cómo Se Ama?”

CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, Sting – “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día”

Rosalía, Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”

Milo J – “Niño”

Best Latin Pop Album

Karol G – No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto

Mon Laferte – Femme Fatale

Carín León – Muda

Rawayana – ¿Dónde Es El After?

Elena Rose – Bendito Verano

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Grupo Frontera – Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar

Lupita Infante – Aunque Me Duela

Mari Nobre – La Madrina

Peso Pluma, Tito Double P – Dinastía (Deluxe)

Carlos Rivera – ¡Vda México!

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0

J Balvin, Ryan Castro – Omerta

Ryan Castro – Hopi Sendé

Alvaro Diaz – Omakase

Feid – El Green Print: La Saga (Disc 1) — Feid Vs Ferxxo

Young Miko – Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso – Free Spirits

Jorge Drexler – Taracá

Milo J – La Vida Era Más Corta

Juanes – Juanesteban

Fito Paez – Shine

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta – País Portatil

Luis Enrique – El Alma En Clave

Fonseca – Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya

Grupo Niche – Más Que Palabras

Carlos Vives – El Último Disco Vol. 1

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Babymetal, Polyphia – “Sunset Kiss”

BINI – “Unang Kilig”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

Lisa – “Yes”

SB19 – “Visa”

Best Contemporary Folk Album

Kris Angelis – Le Sigh

Madison Cunningham – Ace

Noah Kahan – The Great Divide: the Last of the Bugs

The Milk Carton Kids – Lost Cause Lover Fool

Mon Rovîa – Bloodline

Best Traditional Folk Album

Renée Fleming and Béla Fleck – The Fiddle and the Drum

Natalie and Brittany Haas – North Node

EJ Ouellette – The Fiddle Funnel Sessions

Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon – Together Again

Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)

Best Bluegrass Album

Bronwyn – Rattlin’ Bones

Alison Brown and Steve Martin – Safe, Sensible and Sane

Lindsay Lou – Bluegrass Women

Billy Strings – So Much for Goodbyes

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam 2

Best Traditional Blues Album

Sean Ardoin, Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp – Zydeco Trailrides And Southern Soul

Joe Bonamassa – B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100

Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra & Martin Gellner – Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience

GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite – Blues Now

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials – Slideways

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Alive!

Samantha Fish – Paper Doll (Live)

Ruthie Foster – Just Say Yes

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Hard Road

Keb’ Mo’ – The Breakdown

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Robin Barnes – Louisiana Love

Dumpstaphunk – Live at Tipitina’s 2025

Ranky Tanky – This Village

The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Ain’t No Dying

Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis – Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – Too Too Bad

Chronixx – Exile

Ziggy Marley – Brightside

Protoje – The Art of Acceptance

Runkus – Supernova

Shaggy – Lottery

Best Global Music Performance

Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha – “Varuvaaiy”

Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez – “Una Flor En Cada Estrella”

Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo – “Bando”

Rosalía, Dougie F – “Porcelana”

Shakira, Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

African Music Performance

Asake – “Gratitude”

Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr – “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”

King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni – “No Tradition, No Africa”

Tems – “Big Daddy”

Wizkid and Asake – “Jogodo” See also Dolly Parton and Melissa Manchester Collaborate Best Global Music Album

Anitta – Equilibrivm

Davido – Oriadé

Angelique Kidjo – Hope!!

Ayra Starr – Starrgirl

Tems – Love Is a Kingdom Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath Best Music Film

Earth, Wind & Fire – To Be Celestial vs That’s the Weight of the World

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live

Paul McCartney – Man on the Run

Elvis Presley – Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert

Various Artists – Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – The Devil Wears Prada 2

Various Artists – Stranger Things Season 5

Various Artists – Wicked: For Good

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Charli XCX – Wuthering Heights Best Album Cover

Rapsody – God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops

Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World

Interpol – This Mirror Weighs a Ton

Lily Allen – West End Girl

21 Savage – What Happened to the Streets? Best Song Written For Visual Media

Charli XCX featuring John Cale – “House” (from Wuthering Heights)

Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You” (from Toy Story 5)

Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik – “Need Someone” (from The Pitt)

Cynthia Erivo – “No Place Like Home” (from Wicked: For Good)

Lady Gaga, Doechii – “Runway” (from The Devil Wears Prada 2) Best Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”

Gener8ion, Yung Lean – “Storm”

Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Raye featuring Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”

Rosalía feat. Bjök, Yves Tumor – “Berghain” Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Ludwig Göransson – The Odyssey

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Daniel Pemberton – Project Hail Mary

Ludwig Göransson – Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

David Fleming – Widow’s Bay Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Marc Marcel – Black Shaman Strikes Back

Aja Monet – The Color of Rain

Mad Skillz – A Hero and a Villain

Jwalt and Claydough – How Love Grows

Saul Williams – Leap Life Best Musical Theater Album

Chess The Musical

The Lost Boys

Ragtime

Schmigadoon!

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Best Gospel Album

Cory Henry – Devotion

Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – Revival: Live in Dallas

Jonathan McReynolds – Closer (Live in Chicago)

PJ Morton – Sunday Morning

Cece Winans – The Hymns Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard – “Thank You for Everything”

Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker and the Brent Fischer Orchestra – “Watches Over Me”

Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers – “Promises 2.0”

PJ Morton – “Mercy”

Cece Winans – “At the Cross” Best Comedy Album

Nikki Glaser – Good Girl

Trevor Noah – Joy in the Trenches

Wanda Sykes – Legacy

Fred Armisen – 100 Sound Effects

Jeff Ross – Take a Banana for the Ride

Dave Chappelle – The Unstopapable… Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Michael J. Fox – Future Boy

Michelle Obama – The Look

Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville – The Man on the Run

Lil Jon – Remix Meditation

Dolly Parton – Star of the Show: My Life on Stage

Tim Curry – Vagabond: A Memoir