Robert Pattinson is the New James Bond

From vampire to Batman to Bond, James Bond! Actor Robert Pattinson is now the new James Bond, following in the footsteps of legends such as Sean Connery, Pierce Bronson and Daniel Craig.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” the Twilight alum said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

More details will be shared as they become available. Best of luck to our new James Bond!