Rising Star Penelope Robin Talks to TVGrapevine

Tell me a bit about how your career began.

– Hi! Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me! My name is Penelope Robin. I’m 11 years old and I’m from sunny Miami. I love to sing and I was very lucky that my dad C-Rod, is a music producer. When I was younger I would always hear him creating music in the studio with different artists, and see how much fun they were having. I kept asking my dad if we could write a song and then one day I convinced him and we sat at the piano and created my first song “Little Bitty Heart.” That was the start of everything music for me because I fell madly in love with every part, the writing, the recording, the performing, all of it!

-Who inspires you as an artist?

– There are SO many talented artists, but Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift are my biggest inspirations! They are such outstanding performers as well as singers. In fact, Taylor Swift was the first person I saw in concert and I was BLOWN AWAY at her ability to own the stage and make each of her fans feel like she was performing just for them!

-Tell me about working on this single and what inspired it.

– Some Girls is one of my favorite songs I’ve written. I feel like it’s so easy to get caught up with what we see on TV and social media, that most people don’t see how beautiful they are and how amazing life is. I’m singing for all the girls out there. I’m sending them a message of love that says they can be happy with who they are and imagination goes a long way. “Just close your eyes and believe”

-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

– This is a tough one! There are so many artists who I would be honored to collaborate with, it’s hard to choose. I would have to say, Arianna Grande, Selena Gomez , Shawn Mendes , and of course Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift !!

-What’s next for you?

– I am so excited for 2019! I have been working on a lot of new songs that will be coming out soon. I had so much fun in the studio creating these songs and can’t wait to share them with my Little Robins!

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

– Something that none really knows about me, is that I went to the Junior Olympics for swimming and it was SO much fun! Shout out my awesome swim coach, lol!

-What are you watching on TV these days?

– There are tons of great shows on TV, but at the moment I am really into Riverdale, I’ve watched it at least 10 times! I also really love Alexa and Katie.

-Anything else you want to tell America?

– I would like to thank you my Little Robins for supporting me and showing me so much love. It brings lots of joy to my heart when I read your sweet comments and messages, I LOVE you all!