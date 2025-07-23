HBO Max to Air Buffalo Bills Special

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS will debut TUESDAY, AUGUST 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the five-part series will debut subsequent Tuesdays through September 2.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE BUFFALO BILLS marks the first time the iconic franchise has been selected to take part in the 19-time Sports Emmy®-winning series. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, quarterback Josh Allen, and an array of veteran and rookie players training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.