Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/26/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Dee won HOH for the second time.

La Trice was blindsided by the house after finding out everyone voted to evict Kamu. This led to Mallory and Melody trying to smooth things over with her.

Later on, Drew was thrown under the bus after word got out about his double-crossing ways.

Dee would go on to use the BB Bribe power, while Drew won the Never Not power.

At the nomination ceremony, La Trice, Taylor and Drew ended up on the block, leading to an epic showdown between Drew and Taylor.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother.

The fight continues with Taylor and Drew, while Melody (via DR) talks about how there was indeed a plan to target the icons, both with Taylor and then with Drew present. Barrett, Mallory and La Trice were also there when it happened.

Taylor and Drew keep screaming at each other, with the former saying she was in the shower when Drew was there and talking about the plan. Melody and La Trice try to intervene, but they all keep screaming until Angela tries to get them to all be honest about what was said.

La Trice claims that she never used any names. Yash says Drew was there during most of the conversation while Taylor was in the shower. Cue more screaming about who said what, who said whose name and who wanted to target the icons.

Dee finally has enough and adjourns the meeting.

Drew says most of what was said was true, but Taylor never actually named names.

Dee wants to target Taylor now.

La Trice is upset about being thrown under the bus and plans on going after those who wronged her. She is planning on targeting Drew especially and makes it clear that she is angry about the entire situation to anyone who will listen.

Angela talks to La Trice and they hug it out while La Trice cries. Later on, Angela thinks that keeping La Trice is in her best interest and that if anything, La Trice was targeting the other icons.

Melody is annoyed with Drew, but doesn’t want to lose him since he is one of her closest allies.

Mallory wonders that she or Melody could be backdoored.

La Trice is in damage control mode.

Taylor admits she timed her shower so that the drama could come out with Drew and La Trice and is more determined than ever to win the POV.

Barrett and Angela will join Drew, Dee, La Trice and Taylor in the POV comp.

Everyone goes around trying to come up with a plan of action on what to do depending on who wins POV. Devens wants Mallory to be a backdoor nom and know about the FAP alliance due to the guys squealing. Angela and Dee are in agreement….although Dee hopes things stay the same so she can get Taylor out.

POV time! They travel to August 28th, 1982! They do an eighties themed booty scooty workout and will get eliminated based on who does the least amount of reps. The one who does the most reps will win POV.

Angela and Drew are eliminated, followed by Dee, Barrett and Taylor, giving La Trice the win.

It seems like Mallory is going to be backdoored, so Devens and Dee try to talk to Drew and Barrett to get on board. There is a lot of debate between the icons on what to do. However, there is also talk about wanting to get rid of Yash and Haley and what could happen if Taylor wins BB Blockbuster.

Drew and Barrett discuss what to do and wonder if they can trust the icons while Devens naps….or is he? They worry he heard something he shouldn’t have and it could work against him….so Devens, who gets wind of this, thinks he can use this to his advantage by talking to them and getting them to think they are all on the same side.

Dee tries to talk to Mallory about the plan, upsetting the rocket scientist to frustration.

La Trice uses the POV on herself and then Dee puts Mallory on the block.

Who will win BB Blockbuster? Who will get evicted? How will the show celebrate the 1000th episode? Will Mallory and Dee ever become allies again? Are any of the alliances going to be the same again?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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