Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 11/19/2026

This week’s episode of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with Mandy watching the news with Connor while looking at CeeCee’s lunch box. Connor is watching because he likes Kelli-with-an-I, who went from weather girl to news anchor. He says it could have been her.

Georgie comes in with CeeCee’s ant infested lunch box and sees Kelli on the news. He wonders how she got promoted so fast and says it could have been Mandy. As Kelli says ‘I hope you all have a good day’ Mandy says she can’t tell her what to do.

Audrey is not happy CeeCee used the word ‘damn’ thanks to Jim watching the game. Mandy comes home all wet after telling a story in a pothole, complaining about the woes of life. This leads to them talking about said pothole and tomato, tomahto….and which one is correct since Georgie has no idea what the saying means and what a tomahto is, so why is it even a word?

Georgie tells a customer named Hank his car is almost ready and to take a donut, but maybe not since he doesn’t know when they got them. Ruben tells him that there is no charge since he is a customer of Jim’s, leading to the three men arguing.

Mandy heads to the courthouse, but not because of a speeding ticket like Audrey suspects. She is there to look for news, which makes Audrey proud. However, she warns her there is not a lot of crime in Medford.

Ruben and Georgie work on a car, with Georgie commenting on his deodorant. After an awkward moment, Jim comes in to yell at Georgie for the whole Hank debacle. Georgie tells him he will take care of it when Jim reminds him whose name is on the store…leading to Ruben saying things would be different if his name on the store.

Mandy goes to look for people to interview for a story, but only runs into a boring lawyer, the cop who pulled her over for speeding and a judge who refuses to accept her offer of getting a drink, thinking she is hitting on him.

On the way home, Mandy gets pulled over again….by the cop who looked the other way when MeeMaw got caught with the gambling room. He tells her that never happened and she won’t get a ticket…and he is running for sheriff. He lets her do a ridealong for a story.

Lindsay thinks this is a good idea and wants Mandy to keep up the good work. Mandy is happy and tells her to not listen to the judge she propositioned.

Georgie goes to talk to Hank, who says their deal is back on. It turns out Hank is giving him parts in exchange for labor, leading to Georgie and Jim arguing at home and CeeCee repeating bad words.

Mandy interviews the cop about keeping Medford safe….leading to a chase scene and Mandy getting a roach stuck in her shirt and freaking out.

That night, Mandy comes home late to avoid embarrassment. Georgie tries to comfort her and tells her she has nothing to be embarrassed about since he’d be naked in that situation. She goes to take a shower.

At the store, Ruben teases Georgie about the Mandy situation. Georgie tells him about the Hank situation and wonders if there are other thinks Jim is getting for free.

Kelli makes fun of Mandy on the news, which Audrey and Connor watch and turn off when Mandy walks in. Connor then turns the TV back on to show the replay, leading to Mandy using a lot of bad words, Audrey covering CeeCee’s ears and Connor saying they need a swear job.

Mandy complains to Lindsay, who says she is the one who let the clip be aired across the state and on Funniest Videos. Her coworkers also make fun of her by putting roaches on the green screen.

Jim apologizes to Georgie for not telling him about the Hank deal and brings in a sub for them to enjoy. He says he should have stopped the deals, but he liked feeling like The Godfather without killing people. Georgie thinks they should pay for thinks and then Jim reminds him that he gets free things from him. He agrees to keep two deals, the hardware store and the nail salon for Audrey.

Mandy and Audrey drink wine together and have a sweet mother/daughter moment where Audrey tells her to own it because she is strong like a cockroach. They decide to finish their wine and go to the nail salon—Audrey’s treat.

Georgie and Mandy are watching TV when Connor plays them a song based on Mandy’s roach moment….as the episode comes to a close.