Oscars 2025: All The Winners

Here are all the winners from this year’s Academy Awards. Congratulations to all those who took home an Oscar tonight!

BEST PICTURE
Anora (Neon)
A Cre Films Production
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Mikey Madison in Anora (Neon)

DIRECTING
Anora (Neon) Sean Baker

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (A24)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
The Brutalist (A24)
Daniel Blumberg

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
A VideoFilmes Produções Artísticas Production

CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist (A24)
Lol Crawley

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
I’m Not a Robot (The New Yorker)
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

SOUND
Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
No Other Land
An Antipode Films Production
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Netflix)
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
Music by Clément Ducol and Camille
Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Wicked (Universal)
Production Design: Nathan Crowley
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

FILM EDITING
Anora (Neon) Sean Baker

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Substance (Mubi)
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Conclave (Focus Features)
Screenplay by Peter Straughan

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Anora (Neon)
Written by Sean Baker

COSTUME DESIGN
Wicked (Universal)
Paul Tazewell

ANIMATED SHORT FILM
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films)
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain (Searchlight)

