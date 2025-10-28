Oscars 2025: All The Winners

Here are all the winners from this year’s Academy Awards. Congratulations to all those who took home an Oscar tonight!

BEST PICTURE

Anora (Neon)

A Cre Films Production

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Mikey Madison in Anora (Neon)

DIRECTING

Anora (Neon) Sean Baker

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (A24)

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

The Brutalist (A24)

Daniel Blumberg

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

A VideoFilmes Produções Artísticas Production

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist (A24)

Lol Crawley

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

I’m Not a Robot (The New Yorker)

Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

SOUND

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

No Other Land

An Antipode Films Production

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Netflix)

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

Music by Clément Ducol and Camille

Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Wicked (Universal)

Production Design: Nathan Crowley

Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez (Netflix)

FILM EDITING

Anora (Neon) Sean Baker

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Substance (Mubi)

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Conclave (Focus Features)

Screenplay by Peter Straughan

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Anora (Neon)

Written by Sean Baker

COSTUME DESIGN

Wicked (Universal)

Paul Tazewell

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain (Searchlight)