Oscars 2025: All The Winners
Originally posted on March 2, 2025 @ 10:55 pm
Oscars 2025: All The Winners
Here are all the winners from this year’s Academy Awards. Congratulations to all those who took home an Oscar tonight!
BEST PICTURE
Anora (Neon)
A Cre Films Production
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Mikey Madison in Anora (Neon)
DIRECTING
Anora (Neon) Sean Baker
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (A24)
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
The Brutalist (A24)
Daniel Blumberg
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
I’m Still Here (Brazil)
A VideoFilmes Produções Artísticas Production
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist (A24)
Lol Crawley
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
I’m Not a Robot (The New Yorker)
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
SOUND
Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros.)
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
No Other Land
An Antipode Films Production
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Netflix)
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
Music by Clément Ducol and Camille
Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Wicked (Universal)
Production Design: Nathan Crowley
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez (Netflix)
FILM EDITING
Anora (Neon) Sean Baker
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Substance (Mubi)
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Conclave (Focus Features)
Screenplay by Peter Straughan
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Anora (Neon)
Written by Sean Baker
COSTUME DESIGN
Wicked (Universal)
Paul Tazewell
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films)
Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain (Searchlight)