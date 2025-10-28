Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Recap for Futures Ruined

This week’s episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is titled Futures Ruined focuses on the brutal murder of Arrijana Hill.

Her brother Khistler and several community members talk about how football is paramount in the community of Pearland, Texas. Khistler goes on to talk about his sister and how her murder forever changed the lives of himself, his family and the community as a whole.

On March 21, 2014, Arrijana’s mother Opal had dropped her off at school and expected to hear from her at the end of the day when she was done with school and activities. However, she never received a text saying she got home, nor did Arrijana respond to her texts. This was unusual, and Opal knew something was wrong.

Khistler recalls coming home to see the doors unlocked, another unusual moment. He also saw that she wasn’t home, so he went to a friend’s house to call Opal and say Arrijana was missing.

Opal came home to investigate and saw that the upstairs was in disarray. She called 911 to report a break-in and the cops were on their way.

Arrijana’s father David soon came home and did his own investigation into the house while waiting for the police to arrive. He then discovered Arrijana’s lifeless body in her room.

Arrijana’s friend Ashley recalls her being a bright light with a bubbly personality. She was a part of the culinary arts club and loved to bake. The club would often cook for the football team. Arrijana’s other brother Corstian recalls these moments and being a part of the football team.

Nobody could understand why someone would want to hurt Arrijana.

A male in an SUV was spotted with Arrijana in the car earlier that day via a surveillance camera. The search is on to identify this man.

Ashley recalls getting the news and being left in shock. Detective Jennifer Page and Detective Cecil Arnold recall arriving at the scene of the crime and trying to figure out what could have happened and why she was killed.

The driver was soon identified as Moses Connell, who was a football player who was friends with Arrijana. There was speculation of a romantic interest between them, but nothing was confirmed. He had also been friends with Corstian and promised to look after Arrijana while in school.

Moses himself talks about the murder and how he was once considered a suspect, as well as the puppy love between him and Arrijana.

It was later revealed that a guy named Ryan Matthews in the car. Moses had been giving them a ride to Arrijana’s house. He would later pick Ryan up from the house, but found it strange that not only did Ryan leave via the back entrance, but Arrijana didn’t walk him out.

Ryan had been a football player who had dreams of going to the NFL. He and Arrijana had been dating for eight months, but Opal had strict rules about where they went and what they did.

It is also revealed that Arrijana was pregnant with twins at the time of her death.

David recalls getting the news and how he was excited to see the family grow. Losing not only his daughter, but his unborn grandbabies made things even more devestating.

Opal claims that Ryan was the father and that plans were in place to make sure everyone got to live their best possible lives after the babies were born. Arrijana still had plans to finish school while being a mom.

Ashely remembers getting the news and show everyone was very supportive.

Ryan was interviewed by the police and claimed they started to have sex but stopped since he was afraid of hurting Arrijana and the babies. He also claims that this time Arrijana didn’t walk him out because she was upset over them discussing the situation with their babies. He also claims he tried to reach out but got no response….only to see RIP Arrijana messages on social media.

Ryan turned over everything he wore and used the day of the murder to the police to try and prove his innocence. The footprints on the scene did not match his shoes, making him less of a suspect….for now. He claimed that he saw a white truck by the house as he was leaving, giving police another lead.

DeAndre Bach owned the truck and was questioned by police. He lied about being there that day, but eventually admitted he was in the area when he was called out on the lie. However, he was there to pick up landscaping payments. There was also no evidence that he knew Arrijana or was in the house, so he was cleared of being a suspect.

Ashley recalls going back to school the Monday after the murder and how the school was in a somber mood. Moses remembers being shunned since he was a suspect but says his football teammates had his back.

Ryan never returned to school after the murder.

School surveillance footage showed Ryan and Moses leaving school with Arrijana the day she was killed. Police think this gave them more evidence on who killed Arrijana.

Police once again suspect Ryan since he is spotted wearing different clothes than the ones he gave the police. This is enough for them to get a search warrant. Ryan enters the house at this point with the bag he was wearing in the video and ask to look at it. The shoes and blood were found inside. The weapon and shirt he was wearing were believed to be discarded.

The shoes were also found and everything was tested, connecting Ryan to the murders. He is arrested, leaving Arrijana’s loved ones in a state of shock and relief.

Ryan had wanted Arrijana to terminate her pregnancy and when she said no, she wanted him to be a part of their lives. However, he claims he no answers for her and was more focused on his football career.

Ryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 40 years.

Her loved ones continue to keep her memory alive.