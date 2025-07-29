Lego Masters Finale Recap for 7/28/2025

It is the season five finale of Fox’s Lego Masters! Joe and Anthony, Ian and Sage and Ben and Michael are in the final three, with one of them winning it all!

Will Arnett hosts, while Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

The final build has them show themselves and personalities through Legos….all in 18 hours.

The teams get to work! As they begin their builds, we get a look into each of their journeys to get them to this moment.

Anthony and Joe do a wild ballet theme in honor of their wives, who dance and do ballet musical scores, respectively.

Ben and Michael do a sci-fi build starring themselves!

Sage and Ian do a build with a wizard who makes their dreams come true. They want it to stand out, so they decide to add more color.

As always, Will, Amy and Jamie walk around to talk to the teams and offer advice.

Ben and Michael switch gears and make a bro-bot build.

Ian and Sage have issues connecting their wizard’s arms and getting the ball joint in place.

Joe and Anthony’s hippo falls off and they are running out of time to build another one.

Will says that winning build will be featured in Legoland New York.

Everyone is surprised with visits from their families, bringing love and tears to the room.

Joe and Anthony continue to struggle.

Sage and Ian add a flame and candle to their build to make the arm work properly….and make it look like it is on fire.

Before long, time is up. Joe and Anthony were not able to get their build the way they wanted.

Each team presents their final build, while the judges give the pros and cons of each.

Anthony and Joe are in third place.

Ben and Michael are in second place.

Sage and Ian are the winners!!!

Congratulations to the winners and see you next season!