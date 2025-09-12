La Reina del Sur Sets New Records

La Reina del Sur, Telemundo’s groundbreaking and popular series that shattered the network’s records with its first season in 2011 has shattered even more records since the premiere of the second season earlier this year. Out of 30 nights of La Reina del Sur, Telemundo has been the #1 broadcast network regardless of language 37% of the nights among ages 18-49 and 77% of the nights among ages 18-34.

Since season two premiered, Telemundo has outperformed at least one major English-language network, including NBC, ABC, or CBS, at 10pm every weeknight among ages 18-49 and ages 18-34 and has also outperformed the combined delivery of Univision and UniMas by +5% among ages 18-49 and +18% for ages 18-34.

Overall, thanks to the return of La Reina del Sur, Telemundo has been the #1 Spanish-language network for Monday – Friday 8-11pm primetime among ages 18-49 and ages 18-34, outperforming the combined delivery of Univision and UniMas for both demographics.

On the social side, the show has been the #1 most social Hispanic primetime series since its premiere. According to Shareablee, La Reina del Sur has generated 12M native Facebook views and 1.9M total actions cross-platforms (FB, IG, TW) since the premiere of season 2. (Source: Shareablee, PowerRankings, Cross-platform global actions and Facebook views, Period: 4/22/19 – 6/3/19.)