Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
Originally posted on October 4, 2024 @ 11:00 am
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/5/2024
-Tonight, the kids will be making tarts with food based words written on them….all in two and a half hours.
-The kids trying to spell the words correctly is such a mood. I don’t think I’d even be able to spell these words.
-Camryn’s excitement over peach is so cute.
-Elsie makes a raspberry tart with shortbread and the word caramelized spelled on top.
-Levi’s word is ganache. He makes a strawberry mousse tart with the word spelled with macarons.
-Lila’s tart has a short crust, but it keeps falling apart. The flavor is cherry with diplomat creme topped with the word anglaise.
-Tasi’s word is meringue. Her tart is lemon curd with cinnamon cookies spelling the word.
-Oscar’s blackberry tart with Italian meringue. His word is Chantilly.
-Anaiah makes a pear tart with shortbread cookies and the word tuile.
-Tasi worries because her crust has no edges. Luckily, she has enough dough to make another.
-I love how Anaiah’s made two crusts as a just in case.
-TWIST!!!!! They must add blueberries into their tart.
-Elsie makes frangipane….whatever that is to her tart and blueberry shortbread cookies for the twist.
-Lila adds blueberry to her tart cream.
-Oscar makes a blueberry jam to add to his tart.
-Anaiah’s crusts both break. My heart breaks for her. However, she is able to fix things and make her tart work.
-Tasi’s ‘humpty dumpty’ crust is saved with coating chocolate.
-Anaiah’s blueberry whipped cream is such a good idea.
-Before long, it is time to present the tarts so Duff and Valerie can give the pros and cons of each.
-Levi and Oscar are the top bakers of the night, with Levi the winner of the night.
Camryn and Tasi are in the bottom two, with Camryn going home.
-Camryn says she is SLIME: Savvy, Loving, Innovative, Mindful and Empowered. That is my new life motto, thank you, Camryn.
-More next week, stay tuned!