Movies

Vince Gilligan Announces New AFI Movie Club Selection

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 17, 2020 @ 6:50 pm

Vince Gilligan announced a brand new AFI Movie Club selection on Friday: STAGECOACH. The film is ranked #63 on AFI’s original list of the greatest American films of all time! John Wayne was named one of the greatest screen legends by AFI, and director John Ford was the recipient of the inaugural AFI Life Achievement Award in 1973.

 

DID YOU KNOW? John Ford earned an Academy Award® nomination for Best Director for STAGECOACH. He lost to Victor Fleming, who had directed GONE WITH THE WIND (and THE WIZARD OF OZ!) that same year.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Natalie Portman Chooses AFI Movie of the Day
  2. Jessica Biel Announces Today’s AFI Movie
  3. Robert De Niro Makes AFI Movie Announcement
  4. Halle Berry Shares AFI Movie Club Selection
See also  Hugh Grant Shares New AFI Movie Club Selection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Studies have shown that regular mindfulness practice can decrease anxiety and improve mental clarity. The security council should pressure the rapid support forces (rsf) to end their unlawful attacks against civilians. Welcome to zodiac tv global – where news meets entertainment !.