ICYMI: The Amazing Race Recap for 10/26/2022

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race takes us to Amman, Jordan. However, before we begin, Phil lets everyone know that Abby and Will have COVID and are eliminated from the race. In light of this news, there will not be an elimination. However, the next leg will have the final team leave 45 minutes after everyone else.

The teams must now head to Maktabat Khazanet, where they find their next clue. They all find ways to get there, mostly by asking locals for help and to use resources. Claire, Derek, Aubrey, David, Marcus and Michael all seem to be following each other.

Emily is still in pain from hurting her leg in the last part of the race.

Detour: The teams can either dress up and do a dance performance or read the Arabic alphabet.

Marcus/Michael, Emily/Molly and Claire/Derek choose the alphabet, while everyone else dances.

Derek struggles while Emily and Molly rely on their Hebrew knowledge to help them learn.

Roadblock! Michael and Marcus get there first and must put together a handcart, which they will roll to the Pit Stop. However, they get lost.

The dance teams all seem to be struggling.

Emily and Molly finally make it to the Roadblock, followed by Aubrey and David. Luis and Michelle are not too far behind, however, end up getting ahead due to not getting lost.

The Roadblock isn’t as easy as the teams hoped because they only have a visual aid to help them build the handcart.

Quinton and Mattie get to the Roadblock next. Glenda and Lumumba finally get there after eight attempts on the dance Detour.

Pit Stop! The teams must meet Phil at Nymphaeum.

Luis and Michelle, who win a trip to Barcelona. Aubrey and David Quinton and Mattie Derek and Claire Marcus and Michael Emily and Molly Glenda and Lumumba

More next week, stay tuned!