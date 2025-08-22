America’s Got Talent: The Champions contestant Preacher Lawson Talks to TVGrapevine

Preacher Lawson took America by storm when he competed on America’s Got Talent in 2017. He placed in the final ten and quickly became a fan favorite. This led to several opportunities for him, including him performing in America’s Got Talent LIVE! in Las Vegas.

The handsome funny man can now be seen on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, where he is continuing to make people laugh. He recently took time out of his busy schedule to talk with TVGrapevine in an exclusive interview. Below are some of the highlights from our chat.

1. Preacher is thrilled that this new special allows him to work with one of his personal heroes, Terry Crews, who is hosting this special. He is someone that Preacher has admired for his whole life so it was a wonderful surprise and opportunity to get to meet him and work with him on some level.

2. He was surprised to get the chance to compete on the show again, but is grateful for the opportunity. Preacher loved being on the show during his first season and says it is just as good this time around. He also has nothing but good things to say about everyone involved in the show. He is glad for the chance to work with the judges again and loves getting to know the new contestants, especially those from different parts of the franchise.

3. As for what to expect from his future acts, Preacher says we can expect some pretty wild performances. (You will have to tune in to see what he means!) He admits he is inspired by everything and anything in life and you never know what will appear in his acts….it might even be you!

4. As for what’s next for him, Preacher is hard at work planning his tour. He is planning on going around the country with his act and is excited to share his talent and love with comedy with everyone. He is also excited to meet his fans and get to meet as many of them as possible. (Fact: He LOVES taking pictures with his fans!)

5. In addition to Terry Crews, Preacher considers Spongebob and Will Smith to be his personal heroes. In fact, his biggest dream is to have the opportunity to work with Will. He says that he is the reason Preacher got into comedy in the first place and thinks that working with him in any capacity will be a ‘win at life.’

Tune into America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on NBC on Monday nights. Check your local listings for showtimes.