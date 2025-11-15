ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Tunde the Boy King

The episode opens with Douglas (Matt Jones) leading a dance party in the mail room with Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa) and Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi) . Dottie (Christine Ebersole) snarks to Bob (Billy Gardell) about it, calling it Norma Rae: The Musical. He explains Douglas wants to spice things up in the office on Mondays. Dottie continues to be snarky as Bob hangs up the phone and the musical comes to an end.

At the pharmacy, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku)and Kemi (Gina Yashere)are at CVS, waiting in line. Kemi is impatient, so Abishola tells her that everyone has to wait. Kemi says not everyone is sleeping with the pharmacist. Abishola says she doesn’t know that, which Kemi does NOT find funny.

Meanwhile Christina (Maribeth Monroe) is talking to Chukwuemeka (Tony Tambi) about her prescription. She used all her refills and explains that she took six pills every two hours instead of two every six hours. Abishola recognizes her and goes to say hi. Christina explains her situation, so Abishola helps her find a tea that will help with her anxiety.

Kemi, for her part, goes to flirt with Chukwuemeka telling him she has a problem that needs a natural remedy. They go on a 35 minute break.

Goodwin shows Bob the new Monday numbers, saying Douglas’s motivation is helping. The Wednesday numbers are better because it is Douglas vs. The Forklift Day. They discuss how much he has improved, realizing Douglas is valuable and Dottie is wise.

Abishola and Christina go to her apartment so Christina can use the bathroom. However, it leads to Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) and Olu (Shola Adewusi) insisting she stay for dinner.

Bob tells Douglas he is going a great job at work. Douglas is confused, but Bob insists he is motivating people with his new ideas. Douglas is now Manager of Business Relations, even though he insists he is a wizard. He announces the good news to the floor at large, saying he is not fired, but he was made a wizard.

Later on, he gives ‘wizard juice’ in exchange for high fives. He says he is feeling like he is contributing. Goodwin agrees, but tells him to embrace the inevitable ulcers he will get from stress.

At Abishola’s Christina bonds with everyone, learning about their beliefs and past lives. Tunde also says how he was a Boy King.

Bob calls to check in, but ends up insulting Abishola. She hangs up, and Dottie, who is on the phone listening in, agrees to have dinner with him since Abishola is annoyed.

Douglas tries to motivate everyone with more dancing, but no one is into it anymore, even though he is dancing to Supermodel by RuPaul.

Olu does Christina’s hair in a head scarf, when Christina has an allergic reaction from the cookies. They rush her to the hospital as Christina tries to continue bonding.

Douglas is in the break room, talking to Bob about the new stress he is feeling with the new job. Bob reminds him everyone is struggling, which is why they are selling soaps and stuff to make ends meet. Douglas finally begins to understand, even though he feels things were different before he knew everything. He goes back to work, coming to the revelation that the break room is where to take a break from work.

Abishola drives Christina to the hospital. Christina feels embarrassed and they bond over feeling as if they ruin things. They admit they like each other and Christina says this was one of the best days of her life.

At work, Douglas is finishing things up with Dottie and Bob watching. Bob says everyone is at the company bowling event Douglas organized. Dottie is surprised by that and the two bond over how much Douglas has grown.

The episode ends with another dance number, this time with Bob.