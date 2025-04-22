ICMYI: CBS Fall 2022 Schedule
TV News

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on June 24, 2022 @ 4:51 pm

CBS announced the premiere dates for its 2022-2023 fall season that begins Monday, Sept. 19. The Network will roll out the strategic launches of four new shows and 18 returning series over a few weeks.

Of note, the new romance adventure competition THE REAL LOVE BOAT will now air at 9:00 PM on Wednesdays, leading into THE AMAZING RACE in its new time period at 10:00 PM.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

10:00-11:00 PM

48 HOURS (35th season premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

(Football Doubleheader)*

7:30-8:30 PM

60 MINUTES (55th season premiere)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-8:30 PM

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (fifth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

BOB  ABISHOLA (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

NCIS (20th season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: HAWAI’I (second season premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-9:00 PM

FBI (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

FBI: INTERNATIONAL (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

FBI: MOST WANTED (fourth season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00-10:00 PM

SURVIVOR (two-hour 43rd season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE (34th season premiere, NTP)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00-10:00 PM

BIG BROTHER (24th season finale)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:30 PM

SURVIVOR (90-minute episode)

9:30-11:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE (90-minute episode)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-8:30 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

GHOSTS (second season premiere, NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

SO HELP ME TODD (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

CSI: VEGAS (second season premiere, NTP)

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

(Football Doubleheader)*

7:30-8:30 PM

60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM

THE EQUALIZER (third season premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM

EAST NEW YORK (SERIES DEBUT)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

8:00-9:00 PM

SURVIVOR (RTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

THE REAL LOVE BOAT (SERIES DEBUT, NTP)

10:00-11:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-9:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (sixth season premiere, NTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

FIRE COUNTRY (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 PM

BLUE BLOODS (13th season premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

7:00-8:00 PM

60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM

THE EQUALIZER (RTP)

9:00-10:00 PM

EAST NEW YORK (RTP)

10:00-11:00 PM

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (14th season premiere, NTP)

NTP – New Time Period; RTP – Regular Time Period

