What to Watch: The Simpsons Yellow Planet

Today, Disney+ announced that an all-new episode of “The Simpsons” is now streaming exclusively on the streaming service. The full-length episode, titled “Yellow Planet,” is the latest exclusive episode of “The Simpsons” to debut on Disney+ this season, joining previous installments “The Past and the Furious,” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.”

In “Yellow Planet,” The Simpsons are reimagined as animals in a National Geographic-style nature mockumentary. Homer and Marge navigate the ocean as whales from different series, Bart hatches as an iguana struggling to survive, and Lisa leads her flock as a finch. Along the way, familiar Springfield faces appear in unexpected roles, shaping their journeys in the wild.

In addition to 35 seasons of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is also home to “The Simpsons Movie,” and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

X: @DisneyPlus / @TheSimpsons

Instagram: @DisneyPlus / @TheSimpsons

Facebook: @DisneyPlus / @TheSimpsons

TikTok: @DisneyPlus

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus #TheSimpsons