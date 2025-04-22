What to Watch

What to Watch: The Simpsons Yellow Planet

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: The Simpsons Yellow Planet

Today, Disney+ announced that an all-new episode of “The Simpsons” is now streaming exclusively on the streaming service. The full-length episode, titled “Yellow Planet,” is the latest exclusive episode of “The Simpsons” to debut on Disney+ this season, joining previous installments “The Past and the Furious,” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful.”

In “Yellow Planet,” The Simpsons are reimagined as animals in a National Geographic-style nature mockumentary. Homer and Marge navigate the ocean as whales from different series, Bart hatches as an iguana struggling to survive, and Lisa leads her flock as a finch. Along the way, familiar Springfield faces appear in unexpected roles, shaping their journeys in the wild.

In addition to 35 seasons of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is also home to “The Simpsons Movie,” and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

X: @DisneyPlus / @TheSimpsons

Instagram: @DisneyPlus / @TheSimpsons

Facebook: @DisneyPlus / @TheSimpsons

TikTok: @DisneyPlus

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus #TheSimpsons

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. The Simpsons: 700th Episode Sneak Peek
  2. What to Watch: Fox’s Animation Domination Halloween Special
  3. Shows to Stream and Binge Watch
  4. Tune In Alert: In Pursuit With John Walsh Season Two Finale
solution prime ltd. This is because oregano functions as the carrier for the tea tree oil. This site requires javascript to work, please enable javascript in your browser or use a browser with javascript support.