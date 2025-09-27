History Adding New Podcast Titled History This Week

A+E Networks® today announced the launch of HISTORY’s first original podcast, HISTORY This Week™. Publishing a new episode each Monday, the podcast series is hosted by acclaimed radio producer Sally Helm and revisits historical events that occurred “this week.” This week’s episode recounts the story of Auschwitz and its survivors 75 years after its liberation. HISTORY This Week™ is available now, free for download from Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms.

“With its robust slate of programming, the HISTORY This Week podcast is a natural extension of the HISTORY brand – meeting our audiences where they are with the content they crave, continuing a true 360-degree experience,” said Mark Garner, executive vice president, Content Licensing and Business Development, A+E Networks.

The first of several podcasts that HISTORY plans to launch in 2020, HISTORY This Week™ turns back the clock to meet the people, visit the places and witness the moments that led society to where we are today. Averaging about 20 minutes in length, each episode explores such diverse topics as: the 1964 public health announcement wherein the U.S. Surgeon General decried that smoking was bad; the Great Boston Molasses Flood that devastated the North End; Apple’s iconic 1984 Super Bowl commercial that launched the very first Macintosh computer; and the ratification of the 15thAmendment. HISTORY This Week™ is hosted by Acast, a global podcast platform.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the launch of HISTORY This Week, a podcast that places the listener at the frontlines of some of the most powerful and surprisingly significant moments in time,” said Veronika Taylor, director of US content, Acast.”Podcasting is a critical medium that allows media companies like A+E Networks, which excel at producing high-quality content, to meet new audiences and existing fans in fresh ways.”

HISTORY This Week™ and upcoming podcasts are an anchor of brand activations in 2020 that celebrate HISTORY’s 25th anniversary, joined by complementary live events HISTORYTalks and HISTORYCon.

Audiences can subscribe to HISTORY This Week™, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever they get their podcasts.