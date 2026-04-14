RJ Decker Recap for 4/14/2026

RJ Decker on ABC opens with a park opening and a woman going food shopping while on the phone with someone, saying she needs to finish shopping and go get her lottery ticket.

RJ sees someone stealing food and calls him out…..and gets calls an undercover supermarket cop. He agrees and says most days he is a PI.

The robber and his partner run away….so RJ just rolls the groceries back into the store with the old man working saying that he will put it all back.

Emi is mad RJ stood her up. He tells her about the case and how he is still trying to find out who really robbed Catherine and Mel’s house.

Back at the grocery store, two workers find a dead body in the baler. It is none other than the older man, who was killed prior to being tossed in said baler. RJ is on the case….not to solve the murder, but to see who stole the merchandise that was taken at the time of the murder.

It looks like someone was working from the inside. Mel helps RJ look at surveillance cameras and suspect Arturo, the victim, may have been involved in the robbery and got killed by his partner. It is off to Arturo’s family’s home for some questioning.

They learn Arturo was an anti-Castro dude and was involved in some sketchy stuff. His daughter isn’t at all surprised by this and tells them that is friend Balthazar might be involved. They go to question him, but he is on the run on a scooter…very slowly. Mel and RJ question him and he says while he was involved in the robbery, he didn’t kill him. He says he was assassinated.

Balthazar is willing to cooperate and tells them about the fear and misery they faced in Cuba and how they escaped to America.

Isabel, another friend of Arturo’s calls RJ with possible information. They meet at the bar, where Wish makes her an excellent cafe con leche. She’d overheard the guys talking and wanting to bring Arturo’s friend Danny into the heist. He is also missing. She wants him to find him, the killer and the stuff Danny stole from her house.

Balthazar is found dead. Mel and RJ try to figure out what happened and find Danny.

Emi talks to someone about a man named Ray who broke into Mel and Catherine’s home….and how she knows this man is involved. This is all connected to Ed Carter and RJ. Emi is not happy about this and wants to know why this all happened. She wants them to stop…..and is told to keep her mouth shut.

RJ talks to Danny’s mom, who says he fell apart when his father died….and how he ran away when Arturo died. RJ realizes that they can track him since he took Arturo’s car, which has Arturo’s hearing aids inside.

It is off to a motel! As RJ investigates, Mel says the DNA found is connected to an unsolved case in 1992.

Danny finds RJ and tries to fight him, but RJ promises to help him. Danny is waiting for a lockbox his grandfather told him he would get if Arturo died. He shows RJ the box and they find a baseball inside.

The guys talk and Danny says he would do anything for Arturo. They were robbing to help people, and it is all connected to his life in Cuba. RJ agrees to help him if he promises not to disappear.

Emi’s assistant Claire sets up a lunch with Emi and RJ. Wish is there to help as they figure out how the baseball connects to the people in Cuba…..by playing Blue’s Clues and passing the ball to one another.

A dude named Pete is there to help too….and they find a diamond inside the baseball. RJ knows the identity of the killer.

RJ and Mel bring Isabel a cafe con leche and connect her to the murders since the baseball belonged to her husband…..and she is also the one who was behind the 1992 killing.

Danny is banned from the store chain, but is a free man. The Cubans also claim the diamond was never stolen and always belonged to Arturo. It now belongs to Danny.

RJ goes to meet Emi, but it turns out the dude Emi met is the one who set up the meeting….and he is none other than her DADDY!