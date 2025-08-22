Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/31/2024

-Everyone is happy to have survived the elimination, but Whit still think people need to work harder and get it together.

-Anthony is sad that he cannot be at his grandma’s funeral. Brittany tries to be sympathetic, but despite her best efforts, doesn’t seem to be helping matters. It’s nothing she did, but Anthony is so sad that I don’t think anything would have helped.

-Everyone will be making a pasta dish for the first challenge. Marino is on hand to help them choose what they will make.

-Whit is doubling up and cooking tortellini with Brittany….why? I have no idea.

-Everyone gets to work on their respective pasta dishes….and even help one another and explain how to make it when needed.

-Putting lemon in the pasta water is such a good idea.

-The cooking portion goes by way too quickly and before long it is time for the dishes to be judged.

-For some reason they have to choose between Whit and Brittany’s tortellini dishes and again, I am confused. Whit is not happy because she wanted her dish to be chosen. Brittany is thrilled hers is chosen.

-Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli are on hand to judge.

-Cavatelli–Meghan vs. Anthony–Anthony wins 2 points.

-Orecchiette–Magali vs. Egypt–Magali wins two points.

-Cannelloni–Amanda vs. Lulu–Amanda wins two points.

-Pappardelle–Ann Marie vs. Kyle–they each get a point.

-Fettuccine–Hannah vs. Joe–Joe gets two points.

-Tortellini–Brittany vs. Brandon–They each get a point.

-It is a tie! They decide to choose their favorite dish as the tiebreaker. Joe wins, giving the blue team a win.

-Whit’s dish is also sampled and pronounced delicious.

-The blue team gets to go go-cart racing, while the red team has to prepare a pasta meal for the Foxwoods staff.

-After the blue team’s day of fun, it is time for the dinner service.

-The blue team struggles and upset Chef Gordon Ramsay. They fall behind and haven’t even served anything, while the red team is serving up appetizers.

-The red team’s food is too salty, which upsets Chef Gordon Ramsay.

-Magali is struggling with the fish, sending Chef Gordon Ramsay into a tizzy and causing some dude to video his meltdown.

-Meghan seems to struggle as well and pisses off Whit.

-Meghan and Magali butt heads.

-The red team messes up so much that Chef Gordon Ramsay kicks them out and they must decide who should be up for elimination.

-The blue team kill it and make Chef Gordon Ramsay proud.

-The red team deliberate and decide that Meghan should go up. She is not happy because she worked harder and is the stronger chef. She leaves to cry and doesn’t understand why being quiet is leading to her being punished.

-Brittany and Meghan are up for elimination, but are saved!

-Chef Gordon Ramsay calls Magali up and says her time is up in the kitchen.

-More next week, stay tuned!